You only have a few hours to get Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at an amazing $100 off





Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $149 99 $249 99 True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Two Color Options Expired Recommended For You





These ultra-high-end buds with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation and epic battery life won't be discontinued anytime soon, but their heavily reduced price of $149.99 is scheduled to go back up to $249.99 (or at least closer to that mark) at the end of the day.





That gives you just a few hours to take advantage of a phenomenal new limited-time Best Buy promotion that matches Amazon's greatest deal of this extended holiday shopping season from a couple of weeks ago while beating the latest offers from the e-commerce giant and Samsung's own official US e-store





If you hurry, you can even choose between silver and white colorways at the same record $100 discount, and maximize your Christmas dinner enjoyment in style (and subtlety) by listening to your favorite tunes for hours on end while your loud uncles and aunts get too political after one too many eggnogs.











If you need to understand just how awesome these bad boys are, all you have to do is check out our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review , where everything from the overall sound quality to the all-day comfort and feel, physical controls, and connectivity with other Samsung devices is praised.





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