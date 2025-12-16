You only have a few hours to get Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at an amazing $100 off
Probably the best earbuds for your Android phone are on sale at definitely their lowest price before Christmas.
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The traditional holiday generosity has enveloped Best Buy once again, as the retailer is listing not one but two super-popular Samsung products at unbeatable prices today (and today only).
If you've already ordered the jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at a fittingly massive $500 discount and you're now looking for a last-minute stocking stuffer or simply the best wireless earbuds to pair with your Android phone this Christmas, you might want to get the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro while you can.
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These ultra-high-end buds with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation and epic battery life won't be discontinued anytime soon, but their heavily reduced price of $149.99 is scheduled to go back up to $249.99 (or at least closer to that mark) at the end of the day.
That gives you just a few hours to take advantage of a phenomenal new limited-time Best Buy promotion that matches Amazon's greatest deal of this extended holiday shopping season from a couple of weeks ago while beating the latest offers from the e-commerce giant and Samsung's own official US e-store.
If you hurry, you can even choose between silver and white colorways at the same record $100 discount, and maximize your Christmas dinner enjoyment in style (and subtlety) by listening to your favorite tunes for hours on end while your loud uncles and aunts get too political after one too many eggnogs.
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are tiny, undeniably elegant, and incredibly powerful. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
If you need to understand just how awesome these bad boys are, all you have to do is check out our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review, where everything from the overall sound quality to the all-day comfort and feel, physical controls, and connectivity with other Samsung devices is praised.
Can you do better than the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro? At $149.99, I really don't think so, as the Sony WF-1000XM5, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (Gen 2), and Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 (which are not necessarily better, but similarly powerful and versatile) are all more expensive and unlikely to get cheaper by Christmas.
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