Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

You only have a few hours to get Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at an amazing $100 off

Probably the best earbuds for your Android phone are on sale at definitely their lowest price before Christmas.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Samsung Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
The traditional holiday generosity has enveloped Best Buy once again, as the retailer is listing not one but two super-popular Samsung products at unbeatable prices today (and today only).

If you've already ordered the jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at a fittingly massive $500 discount and you're now looking for a last-minute stocking stuffer or simply the best wireless earbuds to pair with your Android phone this Christmas, you might want to get the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro while you can.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

$149 99
$249 99
True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Two Color Options
Expired

Recommended For You


These ultra-high-end buds with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation and epic battery life won't be discontinued anytime soon, but their heavily reduced price of $149.99 is scheduled to go back up to $249.99 (or at least closer to that mark) at the end of the day.

That gives you just a few hours to take advantage of a phenomenal new limited-time Best Buy promotion that matches Amazon's greatest deal of this extended holiday shopping season from a couple of weeks ago while beating the latest offers from the e-commerce giant and Samsung's own official US e-store.

If you hurry, you can even choose between silver and white colorways at the same record $100 discount, and maximize your Christmas dinner enjoyment in style (and subtlety) by listening to your favorite tunes for hours on end while your loud uncles and aunts get too political after one too many eggnogs.


If you need to understand just how awesome these bad boys are, all you have to do is check out our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review, where everything from the overall sound quality to the all-day comfort and feel, physical controls, and connectivity with other Samsung devices is praised. 

Can you do better than the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro? At $149.99, I really don't think so, as the Sony WF-1000XM5, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (Gen 2), and Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 (which are not necessarily better, but similarly powerful and versatile) are all more expensive and unlikely to get cheaper by Christmas.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15942 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

by •

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores
The Galaxy S Ultra can't hold a candle to two-year-old base iPhones. Samsung has to change
The Galaxy S Ultra can't hold a candle to two-year-old base iPhones. Samsung has to change
Grandfathered AT&T customers get a price hike, but not for the reason AT&T claims
Grandfathered AT&T customers get a price hike, but not for the reason AT&T claims
A generous discount made the speedy iPad Mini (A17 Pro) even sweeter than usual
A generous discount made the speedy iPad Mini (A17 Pro) even sweeter than usual

Latest News

Apple could use a special design to make the iPhone Fold stand out in a crucial area
Apple could use a special design to make the iPhone Fold stand out in a crucial area
The world's largest smartphone market is in a slump, but that's not slowing down Apple's growth
The world's largest smartphone market is in a slump, but that's not slowing down Apple's growth
The Galaxy S25+ surprisingly plunges to its lowest price in 2026
The Galaxy S25+ surprisingly plunges to its lowest price in 2026
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
Google's Pixel 9a just got a hot discount at Amazon — but it won't last long
Google's Pixel 9a just got a hot discount at Amazon — but it won't last long
What is it about my Pixel 6 Pro that made me put down my iPhone 15 Pro Max?
What is it about my Pixel 6 Pro that made me put down my iPhone 15 Pro Max?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless