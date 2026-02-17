Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Walmart brings the 44mm Apple Watch SE 2 down to a ridiculously low price for a limited time

The 2022-released Apple Watch SE is simply too cheap right now for bargain hunters to look away.

Apple Watch SE 2
This is a pretty good-looking smartwatch for just $129. | Image by PhoneArena

If you can afford it, the Apple Watch Series 10 is probably the best smartwatch you can buy right now at a hefty $200 discount in a 46mm size. But what do you do if that's still too expensive for you and you badly need a new feature-packed wearable device to pair with your new or old iPhone?

It's actually pretty simple, at least if you hurry and manage to take advantage of Walmart's latest (and greatest) Apple Watch SE 2 deal before it inevitably goes away. Believe it or not, the retailer is currently charging a measly $129 for a large 44mm version of the 2022-released timepiece with a Midnight aluminum case, Ink Sport Loop, and no built-in cellular connectivity.

Apple Watch SE (2022)

$129
$279
$150 off (54%)
44mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Midnight Aluminum Case, Ink Sport Loop
Buy at Walmart

Now, that's obviously a pretty old product that's since received a (vastly) improved sequel, but naturally, said 2025 sequel is a lot costlier than 129 bucks, even in a small 40mm size. 

For $129, the second-gen Apple Watch SE delivers objectively amazing value between its surprisingly high-quality (for such an ultra-affordable smartwatch) Retina LTPO OLED screen with up to 1000 nits of brightness and an Apple S8 processor that's still reasonably powerful by any and all standards and for any and all use cases.

This is guaranteed to receive plenty of software updates going forward as well, mind you, while the battery life is... admittedly not great, but not a lot worse than what many of the best smartwatches out there today can offer either.


In terms of health monitoring, the Apple Watch SE 2 also comes with essentially everything you'd expect from a budget smartwatch right now (and then some), including a heart rate sensor, fall detection, crash detection, cycle tracking, sleep tracking, Emergency SOS functionality, and even irregular rhythm notifications.

Simply put, you can improve your life and perhaps even save your life in certain delicate situations by paying just $129, which I believe you should absolutely look to do as soon as possible.

COMMENTS (0)

