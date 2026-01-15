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Amazon has Samsung's brand-new Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G mid-ranger on sale at a cool discount already

If you want a stylish tablet with stellar software support, 5G connectivity, and a great price, this might be the perfect deal for you.

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Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus in gray
Samsung's latest (but far from greatest) Android tablet released in the US just last week is (surprisingly or not) already discounted at not one, but two of the nation's top retailers.

While Walmart has a Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab A11+ variant with 128GB storage on sale for $31 under its already very reasonable list price of $249.99, Amazon will let you save $26.99 on a cellular-capable model in a gray colorway.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+

$27 off (10%)
Wi-Fi + 5G, Unlocked, Android 16, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Support, 7,040mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Gray Color
Buy at Amazon
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That's obviously not a huge discount for a device that normally costs $279.99, equating to 10 percent off that mark, but given the young age of this thing and its built-in 5G connectivity, it's not to be disregarded either. And yes, you do get 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room from this variant as well, so unless you're extremely strapped for cash at the end of yet another "resource"-draining holiday shopping season, my recommendation is to forget about the non-cellular-enabled model altogether.

I also think the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus is a smarter buy than many of the best budget tablets released over the last year or so, including Apple's newest "standard" iPad. That A16 Bionic-powered 11-incher is typically priced at $349 with 128GB internal storage space... and no 5G support, mind you, clearly eclipsing Samsung's latest 11-inch Android mid-ranger in terms of raw speed... and very few other aspects.

Although the newest addition to the Galaxy Tab A family doesn't come with a stylus or a Galaxy Tab S-specific AMOLED display, its 90Hz refresh rate-capable TFT LCD screen equipped with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and 7,040mAh battery are definitely no pushovers... for the sub-$300 price bracket.

The quad speaker system, 6.9mm profile, and above all, the seven-year OS update promise, meanwhile, are impressive for any price point, making the Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G an absolute must-buy for all those who care about software support, style, and high-quality content streaming more than anything else. 

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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