Samsung shows the insane engineering behind the Galaxy Z TriFold – check it out

Video credit – Samsung

For long-term durability, the main display undergoes a 200,000-cycle multi-folding test – which Samsung says is basically folding the device around 100 times a day for five years – along with a variety of scenario-based evaluations to simulate real-world use.

The TriFold also features two different-sized Armor FlexHinges tailored for its multi-fold design, assembled with advanced automated systems. Samsung uses a specialized display attachment process and 3D laser scanning to make sure the surface quality is flawless, and the 10-inch display delivers a true cinematic experience.



The TriFold also features two different-sized Armor FlexHinges tailored for its multi-fold design, assembled with advanced automated systems. Samsung uses a specialized display attachment process and 3D laser scanning to make sure the surface quality is flawless, and the 10-inch display delivers a true cinematic experience.





Of course, we know that all of this happens in controlled environments, so the real test will only come once it’s in people’s hands.

Launching in the US with a smart display perk

The Galaxy Z TriFold might not be far off – it’s expected to launch in the US early next year. Samsung hasn’t revealed the price yet, but one perk is already clear: every buyer will get a one-time 50% discount on display repairs. Considering how much the TriFold’s screens likely cost, this could save customers from some serious sticker shock.



Offering this repair benefit also hints that Samsung expects some early hiccups with the TriFold, despite the rigorous testing the device has undergone. The main display has been engineered to survive 200,000 folds, but we can all agree that real-world use is always the ultimate test.



Do you trust a triple-fold phone to survive real-world use? Yes, Samsung’s testing looks solid. Maybe – I’d need to see it in action. No, folding twice seems risky. Not sure / haven’t thought about it. Yes, Samsung’s testing looks solid. 50% Maybe – I’d need to see it in action. 25% No, folding twice seems risky. 20% Not sure / haven’t thought about it. 5%

Behind the Scenes

I always enjoy seeing videos like this that give a peek into a smartphone’s creation and testing. Sure, it is polished for marketing, but it is still fascinating to see the level of detail and precision that goes into a high-end device, and I believe every tech fan can appreciate that.



The new Z TriFold is definitely going to come with a hefty price tag, and it’s not a device I would recommend for just anyone. But for power users and tech enthusiasts who crave the latest and most advanced gadgets, it is going to be a dream.



I always enjoy seeing videos like this that give a peek into a smartphone's creation and testing. Sure, it is polished for marketing, but it is still fascinating to see the level of detail and precision that goes into a high-end device, and I believe every tech fan can appreciate that.

The new Z TriFold is definitely going to come with a hefty price tag, and it's not a device I would recommend for just anyone. But for power users and tech enthusiasts who crave the latest and most advanced gadgets, it is going to be a dream.

The fact that it's launching in the US is a big deal too – finally, users here will get a chance to experience a triple foldable firsthand. Huawei can't sell its Mate XT in the States due to ongoing restrictions, and even if someone imported one, software limitations could make the experience feel less polished than it deserves on such a premium device. Samsung doesn't have that problem.

This includes precise robotics, expert craftsmanship, and intense testing to make sure the structure performs reliably in everyday life.