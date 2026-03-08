Amazon’s latest sizzling deal turns the Pixel Buds Pro 2 into a must-have
With high-quality sound and incredible battery life, these are worth every penny at their current price!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel Buds Pro 2 displayed with product box. | Image by PhoneArena
If you’re a Pixel user looking for new earbuds, chances are you’re eyeing the Pixel Buds Pro 2, Google’s current flagship earphones. Well, you should stop looking and just score a pair with this Amazon deal right now, as it’s pretty generous in my opinion.
The retailer has discounted these premium earbuds by 21%, slashing $49 off their usual price. Thanks to that, you can upgrade your listening experience for less than $180, instead of spending about $230. That said, the deal applies only to the model in Hazel, though other color options are also discounted—just not by quite as much.
Should you get a pair of Pixel Buds Pro 2 for 21% off on Amazon? Yes! I strongly believe you should. While I’ve seen better discounts on these puppies in the past, like a $64 price cut in December 2025, getting them for $180 is still a solid deal for the premium sound they bring to the table.
Plus, you can wear them for hours without any ear fatigue, as they are light and comfy. To be more precise, you can enjoy your favorite songs for up to eight hours on a single charge from the earbuds and up to 30 hours of total playtime when you add the case. And all that is with ANC turned on. If you use them without ANC, these numbers transform to up to 12 hours from the earbuds and up to 48 hours with the case, which are impressive figures given the size of the earphones.
Recommended For You
Speaking of the ANC, that’s where they fall a bit behind the competition. They can easily block low-frequency noises like the steady hum of an airplane engine or a bus, but they struggle with those in the higher spectrum, meaning sounds like background chatter in a cafe or sharper sounds like a keyboard clicking will likely bleed through.
Nonetheless, the earbuds more than compensate for their "not-so-great" ANC with high-quality sound and long-lasting battery life, making them a total bargain at this price. That’s why my advice to you is simple: don’t wait—upgrade your listening with a pair for 21% off now before the offer disappears.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: