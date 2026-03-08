Amazon’s latest sizzling deal turns the Pixel Buds Pro 2 into a must-have

Pixel Buds Pro 2: Save 21% on Amazon! $49 off (21%) Shaving 21% off the price, Amazon is currently offering the Pixel Buds Pro 2 for under $180. That’s a solid $49 in savings on a pair of buds known for their premium audio, capable ANC, and impressively comfy fit. If you want to upgrade your setup for less, act fast and save with this deal while you can! Buy at Amazon

Should you get a pair of Pixel Buds Pro 2 for 21% off on Amazon? Yes! I strongly believe you should. While I’ve seen better discounts on these puppies in the past, like a $64 price cut in December 2025, getting them for $180 is still a solid deal for the premium sound they bring to the table.Plus, you can wear them for hours without any ear fatigue, as they are light and comfy. To be more precise, you can enjoy your favorite songs for up to eight hours on a single charge from the earbuds and up to 30 hours of total playtime when you add the case. And all that is with ANC turned on. If you use them without ANC, these numbers transform to up to 12 hours from the earbuds and up to 48 hours with the case, which are impressive figures given the size of the earphones.Speaking of the ANC, that’s where they fall a bit behind the competition. They can easily block low-frequency noises like the steady hum of an airplane engine or a bus, but they struggle with those in the higher spectrum, meaning sounds like background chatter in a cafe or sharper sounds like a keyboard clicking will likely bleed through.Nonetheless, the earbuds more than compensate for their "not-so-great" ANC with high-quality sound and long-lasting battery life, making them a total bargain at this price. That’s why my advice to you is simple: don’t wait—upgrade your listening with a pair for 21% off now before the offer disappears.