At up to $300 off, Razr (2024) becomes your cheapest entry to the foldable lifestyle

The phone packs a punch and is an absolute steal at its current price. Plus, you could score a free case. Don't miss out!

A close-up of a person holding a Razr (2024).
If you want to start living the foldable lifestyle without breaking the bank, you should definitely snag a brand-new Razr (2024) with this deal.

Right now, both Amazon and Motorola are selling this foldable gem for $200 off, dropping it below the $500 mark. In addition, you can trade in an eligible device with Motorola for extra savings of $100. Your chances of scoring such a trade-in discount are quite high, as the tech giant claims it offers $100 off with most trade-ins. To sweeten the deal, Motorola even tosses in a free case worth around $50.

Sure, this isn’t a new deal, as it’s been available for quite a while now. However, this doesn’t mean it’s not worth taking advantage of. In fact, the Razr (2024) still packs a punch and is unmissable at its current price.

Sure, this isn't a new deal, as it's been available for quite a while now. However, this doesn't mean it's not worth taking advantage of. In fact, the Razr (2024) still packs a punch and is unmissable at its current price.

You could argue that the cameras aren’t that great, and you’d be absolutely right. After all, this isn’t a flagship smartphone. Plus, it’s a foldable, so it’s completely normal that it doesn’t rank among the best camera phones out there. And yet, its 50 MP main snapper is totally capable of taking some pretty impressive pictures. Furthermore, given that you could snag this bad boy for less than $400, we believe this is an area where one can turn a blind eye at this price.

When you factor in all the value you get from the Razr (2024) and the fact that it’s a clamshell foldable that you won’t even feel in your pocket, it’s easy to see why we urge you to take advantage of this deal, even though it’s been available for a while. So, if this handsome fella ticks all the right boxes for you, don’t hesitate—save now!

