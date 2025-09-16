At up to $300 off, Razr (2024) becomes your cheapest entry to the foldable lifestyle
The phone packs a punch and is an absolute steal at its current price. Plus, you could score a free case. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you want to start living the foldable lifestyle without breaking the bank, you should definitely snag a brand-new Razr (2024) with this deal.
Right now, both Amazon and Motorola are selling this foldable gem for $200 off, dropping it below the $500 mark. In addition, you can trade in an eligible device with Motorola for extra savings of $100. Your chances of scoring such a trade-in discount are quite high, as the tech giant claims it offers $100 off with most trade-ins. To sweeten the deal, Motorola even tosses in a free case worth around $50.
Sure, this isn’t a new deal, as it’s been available for quite a while now. However, this doesn’t mean it’s not worth taking advantage of. In fact, the Razr (2024) still packs a punch and is unmissable at its current price.
You could argue that the cameras aren’t that great, and you’d be absolutely right. After all, this isn’t a flagship smartphone. Plus, it’s a foldable, so it’s completely normal that it doesn’t rank among the best camera phones out there. And yet, its 50 MP main snapper is totally capable of taking some pretty impressive pictures. Furthermore, given that you could snag this bad boy for less than $400, we believe this is an area where one can turn a blind eye at this price.
When you factor in all the value you get from the Razr (2024) and the fact that it’s a clamshell foldable that you won’t even feel in your pocket, it’s easy to see why we urge you to take advantage of this deal, even though it’s been available for a while. So, if this handsome fella ticks all the right boxes for you, don’t hesitate—save now!
Right now, both Amazon and Motorola are selling this foldable gem for $200 off, dropping it below the $500 mark. In addition, you can trade in an eligible device with Motorola for extra savings of $100. Your chances of scoring such a trade-in discount are quite high, as the tech giant claims it offers $100 off with most trade-ins. To sweeten the deal, Motorola even tosses in a free case worth around $50.
Sure, this isn’t a new deal, as it’s been available for quite a while now. However, this doesn’t mean it’s not worth taking advantage of. In fact, the Razr (2024) still packs a punch and is unmissable at its current price.
Sure, this isn’t a new deal, as it’s been available for quite a while now. However, this doesn’t mean it’s not worth taking advantage of. In fact, the Razr (2024) still packs a punch and is unmissable at its current price.
You could argue that the cameras aren’t that great, and you’d be absolutely right. After all, this isn’t a flagship smartphone. Plus, it’s a foldable, so it’s completely normal that it doesn’t rank among the best camera phones out there. And yet, its 50 MP main snapper is totally capable of taking some pretty impressive pictures. Furthermore, given that you could snag this bad boy for less than $400, we believe this is an area where one can turn a blind eye at this price.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: