Galaxy S27 leaks may stop as new Samsung internal security measures leak
A new leak claims we may see far fewer Galaxy S27 leaks than in the last few years.
A render of the Galaxy S26 Plus, based on leaks. | Image by Android Headlines/OnLeaks
Leaks are an essential part of the smartphone industry, often revealing details about upcoming devices months in advance. That’s something fans may enjoy, but manufacturers definitely despise and have been trying to limit for years. Now, one of the leading smartphone companies in the world is reportedly taking measures to stop information from leaking.
Samsung amps up internal security to stop Galaxy S27 leaks
Samsung has implemented additional security measures to prevent the repeated leaks of sensitive internal discussions to the public. Ironically, that information was made available by a leak from industry sources, reported by The Korea Herald.
Samsung Electronics and other affiliates of Samsung Group are implementing a “secure chat” mode for their internal messaging platforms. The new mode restricts employees from copying, pasting, forwarding, screenshotting, and saving their chats to personal computers. The goal of the measure is to prevent internal communication from leaking out to anonymous platforms, leakers, and the media.
Unlike other measures, the secure chat rooms will be enforced at the system level and won’t depend on individual compliance. The report doesn’t clarify whether there’s a measure to prevent employees from just taking photos of their screens.
Maybe it’s too late
Even the invitation for the Galaxy S26 event leaked before Samsung’s announcement. | Image by Samsung
We’re about to witness the launch of the Galaxy S26 lineup in less than a week, which means that leaks about the Galaxy S27 are likely to intensify. In fact, we’ve already heard about potential upgrades to the Galaxy S27 Ultra chipset and camera hardware. Considering those early leaks, it appears that the measure is too late.
What do you think about smartphone leaks?
Even if Samsung manages to partially limit leaks, it’s unlikely to stop them altogether. Some key information comes from sources inside the company, but many more details are revealed by suppliers or retailers, which are more difficult to control.
Not the worst idea
While I like speculating about new devices, I feel like the excessive leaks have been ruining some of the excitement about new smartphones. Back in the day, we could be surprised by a Galaxy Unpacked or an Apple event, which made new phones feel fresh.
Now, the best we can hope for is to have one surprising feature and many confirmations for the excessive leaks. I would miss leaks if they were gone, but that loss may not be the worst thing to happen to the smartphone industry.
