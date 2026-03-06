Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

China needs to double down on its very own ASML project, as illusions should be "abandoned"

The industry should come together.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Processors Huawei
Building facade with ASML logo.
ASML is the world's leader in its field right now. | Image by ASML
The US sanctions on China will probably deepen rather than get lifted in the foreseeable future, which is why China should pull itself up by the hair and build its own ASML.

ASML is the world's leading manufacturer of super-advanced machines used in semiconductor production. Washington has been trying for seven years now to curb China's ability to produce chipsets below the 5–7nm mark (the lower the number, the more advanced the chip, generally speaking). So far, it has succeeded – while Samsung and Apple phones, for example, enjoy 3nm and even 2nm chips (like the Exynos 2600 in the new Galaxy S26), Huawei is lagging behind on this front.

That's why China's top chip executives are calling for a nationwide effort to develop a domestic alternative to ASML, warning that the country must prepare for a long struggle amid US sanctions.

The nationwide effort




A recent article co-authored by the co-founder of SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation) and executives from Empyrean, Yangtze Memory Technologies, and Naura Technology, along with university professors, highlighted China's challenges in building a fully independent chip industry.

Recommended For You

They said US restrictions have targeted three key areas: electronic design automation (EDA) software, silicon wafers, and advanced manufacturing equipment, especially extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography dominated by ASML.

Their article noted that ASML's EUV machines are highly complex, with over 100,000 components sourced from 5,000 suppliers, while ASML itself serves mainly as the integrator. China has made progress in EUV lasers, dual-stage platforms, and optical systems, but integrating these advances nationally remains a major challenge through 2030.

Can technology be contained via sanctions?
3 Votes

Too fragmented?


Analysts say China's chip industry is highly fragmented, with hundreds of small EDA developers, thousands of chip designers and dozens of wafer-equipment makers. Coordinating these players will require strong national guidance and pooled financial and human resources.

But some recent reports indicate progress: a prototype EUV machine was developed in Shenzhen last year, though it has yet to produce working chips.

It's natural that China's semiconductor leaders see the unified national effort as urgent. There'll always be challenges ahead, but the country's self-reliance is of critical importance. The authors also say that China should "abandon illusions and prepare for struggle".

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs OnePlus 15: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs OnePlus 15: Sample Photos Comparison
Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings
Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings
Exclusive: we've confirmed the Galaxy S26 Ultra's storage type – and it's not UFS 4.1
Exclusive: we've confirmed the Galaxy S26 Ultra's storage type – and it's not UFS 4.1
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen issue has some worried
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen issue has some worried
Google Maps gets a new look on Android and iOS
Google Maps gets a new look on Android and iOS

Latest News

Motorola's most affordable 2026 foldable will come with two 50MP cameras and up to 18GB RAM
Motorola's most affordable 2026 foldable will come with two 50MP cameras and up to 18GB RAM
China needs to double down on its very own ASML project, as illusions should be "abandoned"
China needs to double down on its very own ASML project, as illusions should be "abandoned"
The Galaxy S25 FE is down to just $99.99 at Cricket Wireless right now
The Galaxy S25 FE is down to just $99.99 at Cricket Wireless right now
Are Samsung leaks ruining the surprise or making launches better? Our poll reveals a strong opinion
Are Samsung leaks ruining the surprise or making launches better? Our poll reveals a strong opinion
T-Mobile CEO doesn't want Starlink as an MVNO
T-Mobile CEO doesn't want Starlink as an MVNO
Update to Pixel Weather app delivers a splash of bolder colors
Update to Pixel Weather app delivers a splash of bolder colors
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless