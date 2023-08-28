Vote now: Do you use a stylus with your phone?
Steve Jobs once said that nobody needs a stylus, but this statement has been proven wrong time and again in the past couple of years. People not only loved and missed the Galaxy Note series but also demanded a slot for the stylus in the Galaxy Fold for years!
We did a quick poll two years ago asking more or less the same question, and the results were quite surprising. More than 63% voted for the stylus, and another 21% or so thought that it depended on the size of the phone itself.
But people loved the Note series for a reason: a stylus helps productivity, and I can see people using Excel and other similar apps greatly benefiting from it. Not to mention designers, artists, and other creators who rely on transferring their talent digitally through the said stylus.
Now, two years later, it's time to ask the same question again. Do we need a stylus with our phones? Personally, I've never found one useful, as it turns the experience into a two-handed affair with no wiggle room whatsoever.
So, let's see what the situation is in 2023, when the Galaxy Note series is no more, and even though the S Pen lives inside a Galaxy Fold case now, we're yet to see an integrated stylus in a foldable phone. Vote and comment, as always.
