Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Vote now: Do you use a stylus with your phone?

Polls
Vote now: Do you use a stylus with your phone?
Steve Jobs once said that nobody needs a stylus, but this statement has been proven wrong time and again in the past couple of years. People not only loved and missed the Galaxy Note series but also demanded a slot for the stylus in the Galaxy Fold for years!

We did a quick poll two years ago asking more or less the same question, and the results were quite surprising. More than 63% voted for the stylus, and another 21% or so thought that it depended on the size of the phone itself.

Now, two years later, it's time to ask the same question again. Do we need a stylus with our phones? Personally, I've never found one useful, as it turns the experience into a two-handed affair with no wiggle room whatsoever.

But people loved the Note series for a reason: a stylus helps productivity, and I can see people using Excel and other similar apps greatly benefiting from it. Not to mention designers, artists, and other creators who rely on transferring their talent digitally through the said stylus.

So, let's see what the situation is in 2023, when the Galaxy Note series is no more, and even though the S Pen lives inside a Galaxy Fold case now, we're yet to see an integrated stylus in a foldable phone. Vote and comment, as always.

Do you use a stylus with your phone?

Vote View Result


More Polls:

Popular stories

Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Amazon's sweet deal on the premium Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is still live
Amazon's sweet deal on the premium Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is still live
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are discounted outright for the first time
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are discounted outright for the first time
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Amazon is slashing an incredible 40 percent off Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22+ powerhouse
Amazon is slashing an incredible 40 percent off Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22+ powerhouse
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless