$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Polls

Poll: Steve Jobs was right, nobody needs a stylus. Do you?

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Steve Jobs was right, nobody needs a stylus. Do you?
Now that I’ve got your attention with this headline, let’s get to it. In my defense, it was a collaborative effort between my colleagues and me. Still, a fair question - do people need a stylus with their phone?

I know I don’t - I prefer to operate my overly-compact phones one-handed. That’s kind of an exception, though. I know people prefer large phones, and if you’re accustomed to using both your hands with a 6.7-inch monster of a phone, a stylus can enhance the experience, I guess.

I have friends (accountants!) who swear by their Galaxy Note devices because - spreadsheets! Not everyone is so fond of their Excel spreadsheets, though. What about people who have a talent in fine arts? I can’t draw a realistic picture of an animal for the life of me but I guess a good stylus can do wonders for those of you who can.

With the Galaxy Note lineup probably going extinct, things are not looking good for my accountant friends. But do you really need a stylus with your phone? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Steve Jobs was right, nobody needs a stylus. Do you?

Vote View Result

We’re gonna sum this up on Friday and send Samsung the results with our regards and some spreadsheets!

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung's impressive Galaxy Tab S8 5G family may keep us waiting until 2022
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's impressive Galaxy Tab S8 5G family may keep us waiting until 2022
Joe Biden wants the FTC to draft new rules for the right to repair
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  4
Joe Biden wants the FTC to draft new rules for the right to repair
The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will officially ditch Qualcomm for MediaTek
by Joshua Swingle,  0
The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will officially ditch Qualcomm for MediaTek
Get your mojo working with this Harman Kardon portable speaker - now at $180 off
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Get your mojo working with this Harman Kardon portable speaker - now at $180 off
$180 off
TikTok is testing a custom paid video format called Shoutouts
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
TikTok is testing a custom paid video format called Shoutouts
Check these concept renders of a Vivo smartphone with a built-in camera drone
by Radoslav Minkov,  1
Check these concept renders of a Vivo smartphone with a built-in camera drone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless