Poll: Steve Jobs was right, nobody needs a stylus. Do you?0
I know I don’t - I prefer to operate my overly-compact phones one-handed. That’s kind of an exception, though. I know people prefer large phones, and if you’re accustomed to using both your hands with a 6.7-inch monster of a phone, a stylus can enhance the experience, I guess.
With the Galaxy Note lineup probably going extinct, things are not looking good for my accountant friends. But do you really need a stylus with your phone? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.
We’re gonna sum this up on Friday and send Samsung the results with our regards and some spreadsheets!