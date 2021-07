Poll: Steve Jobs was right, nobody needs a stylus. Do you?

Steve Jobs was right, nobody needs a stylus. Do you? Hands off my stylus! (Well, that sounds wrong...) Don't need one - I have laser-precise fingers! Well, it depends on the size of the phone, really... Hands off my stylus! (Well, that sounds wrong...) 20% Don't need one - I have laser-precise fingers! 40% Well, it depends on the size of the phone, really... 40%



Now that I’ve got your attention with this headline, let’s get to it. In my defense, it was a collaborative effort between my colleagues and me. Still, a fair question - do people need a stylus with their phone?I know I don’t - I prefer to operate my overly-compact phones one-handed. That’s kind of an exception, though. I know people prefer large phones, and if you’re accustomed to using both your hands with a 6.7-inch monster of a phone, a stylus can enhance the experience, I guess.I have friends (accountants!) who swear by their Galaxy Note devices because - spreadsheets! Not everyone is so fond of their Excel spreadsheets, though. What about people who have a talent in fine arts? I can’t draw a realistic picture of an animal for the life of me but I guess a good stylus can do wonders for those of you who can.With the Galaxy Note lineup probably going extinct , things are not looking good for my accountant friends. But do you really need a stylus with your phone? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.