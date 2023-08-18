Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Vote now: Do you use split-screen mode on your phone in 2023?

Polls
Vote now: Do you use split-screen mode on your phone in 2023?
Alright, let's talk smartphone multitasking again! For some people, this phrase is still an oxymoron, a unicorn in the current smartphone reality, while others swear by it. We did a similar poll last year, but as foldable devices are becoming more and more popular and widespread we've decided to roll the dice once more.

Now, with devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Honor Magic Vs, Oppo Find N2, and Huawei Mate X3, multitasking shouldn't be so cumbersome and might even be useful. I remember writing a short story on the Honor Magic Vs and inserting images right from the home screen in split-screen mode. It wasn't a PC- or laptop-like experience, but it was far better than what I was used to with normal, non-folding phones.

There are also some hard-coded software limitations on regular Android phones compared to their foldable counterparts. Most of those have been lifted on foldables, Samsung even included a PC-like toolbar with up to four recent apps that you can switch between and also work simultaneously, so there's that as well.

Last year, the poll showed that only 12% of the voters used split-screen mode regularly, while a huge chunk (45%) said they never used split-screen. It's time to check these numbers once again. Vote in our poll and share your foldable or non-foldable split-screen experience in the comments below.

Do you use split-screen mode on your phone in 2023?

Vote View Result


More Polls:

Popular stories

With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
The JBL Xtreme 2 is back to its Prime Day price at Amazon; snatch it at 53% off
The JBL Xtreme 2 is back to its Prime Day price at Amazon; snatch it at 53% off
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless