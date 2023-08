Vote now: Do you use split-screen mode on your phone in 2023?

Do you use split-screen mode on your phone in 2023? Yes, every day Yes, not too often I tried but it didn't stick No Other (leave a comment) Yes, every day 25% Yes, not too often 50% I tried but it didn't stick 0% No 25% Other (leave a comment) 0%



Alright, let's talk smartphone multitasking again! For some people, this phrase is still an oxymoron, a unicorn in the current smartphone reality, while others swear by it. We did a similar poll last year , but as foldable devices are becoming more and more popular and widespread we've decided to roll the dice once more.Now, with devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 , Honor Magic Vs, Oppo Find N2, and Huawei Mate X3, multitasking shouldn't be so cumbersome and might even be useful. I remember writing a short story on the Honor Magic Vs and inserting images right from the home screen in split-screen mode. It wasn't a PC- or laptop-like experience, but it was far better than what I was used to with normal, non-folding phones.There are also some hard-coded software limitations on regular Android phones compared to their foldable counterparts. Most of those have been lifted on foldables, Samsung even included a PC-like toolbar with up to four recent apps that you can switch between and also work simultaneously, so there's that as well.Last year, the poll showed that only 12% of the voters used split-screen mode regularly, while a huge chunk (45%) said they never used split-screen. It's time to check these numbers once again. Vote in our poll and share your foldable or non-foldable split-screen experience in the comments below.