Vote now: Do you use split-screen mode on your phone in 2023?
Alright, let's talk smartphone multitasking again! For some people, this phrase is still an oxymoron, a unicorn in the current smartphone reality, while others swear by it. We did a similar poll last year, but as foldable devices are becoming more and more popular and widespread we've decided to roll the dice once more.
Last year, the poll showed that only 12% of the voters used split-screen mode regularly, while a huge chunk (45%) said they never used split-screen. It's time to check these numbers once again. Vote in our poll and share your foldable or non-foldable split-screen experience in the comments below.
Now, with devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Honor Magic Vs, Oppo Find N2, and Huawei Mate X3, multitasking shouldn't be so cumbersome and might even be useful. I remember writing a short story on the Honor Magic Vs and inserting images right from the home screen in split-screen mode. It wasn't a PC- or laptop-like experience, but it was far better than what I was used to with normal, non-folding phones.
There are also some hard-coded software limitations on regular Android phones compared to their foldable counterparts. Most of those have been lifted on foldables, Samsung even included a PC-like toolbar with up to four recent apps that you can switch between and also work simultaneously, so there's that as well.
