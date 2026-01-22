Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Pixel Phone's "Take a Message" feature has a weird bug – here's what you need to know

A few Pixel users have reported that "Take a Message" is accidentally sending background audio to callers. Google says it's investigating.

There seems to be a new bug going on right now with the Pixel Phone app's "Take a Message" feature. Apparently, Google is currently looking into it. 

Pixel Phone app experiences a strange bug


The Pixel Phone app got a new feature called "Take a Message" last year. The feature basically automatically handles your missed or declined calls. 

Now, according to a new report, it seems that a few users are having an issue with it. Apparently, the feature is sending the audio it recorded to the caller. 

Curiously, at least six reports have shown up online about Take a Message activating and sending the call background audio. The person who's calling can hear what's happening around your phone when they leave their message. It's almost like you have answered the call.

The first report of the issue was published in September 2025 on Reddit. The user who reported the problem had a Pixel 5 phone. Then, a Pixel 10 user also reported having experienced the issue in November. Then, there are also a few reports from users sporting a Pixel 4a. 

Users claim that if they turn the Take a Message feature off, the problem is resolved. 

Some users report seeing the microphone privacy indicator, or the green dot in the top-right corner, activate when the phone stops ringing and Take a Message takes over. Some of the affected users were able to replicate the issue. 

However, it seems that it's not a widespread bug at the moment, and it's not observed in all Pixel phones with the feature. It seems to be a more prevalent issue with older Pixel phones. 

A Google spokesperson has addressed the issue, saying that the Mountain View tech giant is currently investigating the problem, so hopefully the issue will get resolved soon. 

Have you experienced any issues with Google’s “Take a Message” feature?

What is the Take a Message feature in Google's Phone app? 


When you decline or miss a call, the Take a Message feature asks the caller what it is that they were calling you about. It's like a voice message, so you can know what the call was about without having to pick it up if you're currently busy. 

When this happens, the Phone app shows a notification "Taking a message". If you tap on it, you get a real-time transcription of what the caller is saying, and the audio is available after the call has ended. During the recording of the message, you can choose to answer the call and talk to the person. 

The feature was introduced with the Pixel 10 series. It's now available to the Pixel 4 and newer devices in the US, UK, Australia, and Ireland. The feature is also capable of flagging spam calls. 

Meanwhile, if you want to disable Take a Message until Google resolved the issue, here's how to do that: 
  1. Tap the hamburger icon in the top-left of the Phone app
  2. Go to Settings
  3. Go to the Call Assist section 
  4. Press off on "Take a Message"

Well, luckily this is not a widespread issue 


Honestly, even though this bug isn't affecting everyone, it's a bit concerning. The idea that background audio could accidentally get sent to someone calling you feels like a big privacy no-no, especially since the feature is meant to make life easier, not risk eavesdropping.

That said, it's good to see Google is looking into it. For now, turning off "Take a Message" is the safest move if you’re worried. Hopefully, the fix comes soon, so users can enjoy the feature without any unpleasant surprises. I think this feature is actually super cool, and I'd hate for people to avoid it just because of a glitch.
COMMENTS (1)

