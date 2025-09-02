Pixel Buds Pro hit a rock-bottom price with Woot’s latest limited-time deal
The earbuds deliver premium sound, have effective ANC, and are an absolute steal at 55% off.
The camera champ Pixel 9 Pro is currently available at a generous $124 discount on Amazon, but if you’re looking to upgrade your listening experience instead, be sure to check out Woot’s deal on the Pixel Buds Pro.
These puppies are on sale for a whopping 55% off at the Amazon-owned retailer, letting you grab a pair for just under $90. That’s a phenomenal deal, especially considering they would have set you back around $200 back when they were Google’s top-of-the-line earbuds.
Don’t wait too long to pull the trigger, though. While this particular offer has been available for a while, it’s still a limited-time Woot deal and could disappear in the blink of an eye. No one knows when it might expire. And given how awesome these earphones are, we don’t think you’d want to miss out on scoring them at such a bargain price.
Sure, they were dethroned by their successor, the Pixel Buds Pro 2; however, they still deliver top-quality sound, which you can easily adjust to your taste via the 5-band custom EQ in their Pixel Buds Pro companion app. Moreover, they come with capable ANC, which lets you enjoy your favorite songs without pesky noises ruining your experience.
Honestely, for just under $90, the Pixel Buds Pro are a no-brainer with their premium sound, effective ANC, and solid battery life. So, don’t hesitate—save with this deal while you still can.
They also have solid battery life, delivering up to 7 hours of listening time with active noise cancellation enabled and up to 11 hours with it disabled. Add the case, and you’re looking at up to 20 hours of playback with ANC and up to 31 hours without it.
