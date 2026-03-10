Amazon just made its Pixel Buds Pro 2 deal even sweeter, plunging their price even more
The earbuds are now selling at an even cheaper price than before, so you definitely don't want to miss out!
Pixel Buds Pro 2 shown in hand. | Image by PhoneArena
A few days ago, I shared that Amazon was offering a 21% discount on the Pixel Buds Pro 2, dropping them below $180. Well, this sweet deal just became even sweeter. The e-commerce giant has slashed an additional $11, bringing the price to just under $170. So, if the previous discount was one you shouldn’t have missed, this current 26% markdown is definitely an offer you should snag right now.
It’s important to act fast and save while you can, as this is a limited-time deal and there’s no telling when Amazon might decide to return these earphones to their $229 MSRP. Given that these rank among the best on the market as Google’s flagship earbuds, they are an absolute steal at this sub-$170 price point.
Yep, that’s right! The Pixel Buds Pro 2 rival the likes of the AirPods Pro 3 and the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. That means you’ll enjoy high-quality sound and seamless pairing with Pixel devices. Plus, thanks to their lightweight and compact design, you’ll be able to wear them for hours without experiencing any ear fatigue.
When it comes to ANC, however, these fall slightly short of what their competitors offer. While they have no trouble silencing low-frequency drones—like the hum of your air conditioner—they aren't quite as sharp with higher frequencies. Because of that, you’ll likely still hear office chatter or keyboard clacks bleeding through your music.
Yet, scoring Google’s top-of-the-line earbuds for just south of $170 is a rare opportunity. Plus, you’ll still enjoy premium sound and awesome battery life. So, if you’re a Pixel user in the market for new top-quality earbuds, be sure to act fast and save with this deal before it disappears!
