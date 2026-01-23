Amazon's exclusive promo brings the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold to an irresistible price
At $524 off, this foldable phone is much harder to pass up.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Today, Amazon changes that with its latest bargain. Right now, the premium foldable phone is going strong at a massive 29% off its original price, bringing it south of the $1,280 mark.It's been quite some time since I last came across a solid discount on the
I know it's not the latest book-like foldable device, but with no ongoing discounts on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, I think it's definitely worth checking out. Of course, you could always hold off for now and just wait for the newer model to go on sale. But that could take quite a bit of time, so why not just grab your $524 in savings right now?
For starters, it features two gorgeous OLED displays: a 6.3-inch cover screen and a large 8-inch main panel. Both offer incredible brightness levels and superb colors, delivering a top-tier visual experience.
Under the hood, this flagship phone packs a Tensor G4 chipset, providing an optimized everyday experience. The processor also delivers impressive AI features, designed to make your daily life much easier.
If the Pixel 9 Pro Fold fits the bill, now's your chance to grab it at a very tempting discount. Act fast and save big at Amazon before it's too late.
I know it's not the latest book-like foldable device, but with no ongoing discounts on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, I think it's definitely worth checking out. Of course, you could always hold off for now and just wait for the newer model to go on sale. But that could take quite a bit of time, so why not just grab your $524 in savings right now?
Sure, this may not sound like the best deal, but it's actually very close to the discount Amazon launched during Black Friday. Plus, this Google Pixel phone delivers excellent value for its current price.
For starters, it features two gorgeous OLED displays: a 6.3-inch cover screen and a large 8-inch main panel. Both offer incredible brightness levels and superb colors, delivering a top-tier visual experience.
Recommended For You
Speaking of AI features, Google equipped the camera app with plenty of those. You get Add Me, Auto Frame, Reimagine, and many more. Couple those extras with a very capable 48MP main lens on the rear, and you've got a fantastic option for mobile photography. Explore our Pixel 9 Pro Fold review for camera samples and extra details.
If the Pixel 9 Pro Fold fits the bill, now's your chance to grab it at a very tempting discount. Act fast and save big at Amazon before it's too late.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: