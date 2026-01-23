Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Amazon's exclusive promo brings the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold to an irresistible price

At $524 off, this foldable phone is much harder to pass up.

It's been quite some time since I last came across a solid discount on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Today, Amazon changes that with its latest bargain. Right now, the premium foldable phone is going strong at a massive 29% off its original price, bringing it south of the $1,280 mark. 

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: save $524 at Amazon

$524 off (29%)
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold may not be Google's latest foldable, but it remains among the best Android phones for book-like foldable enthusiasts. Even better, it's now available with a solid $524 discount at Amazon. Grab yours and save while Amazon's promo lasts.
Buy at Amazon


I know it's not the latest book-like foldable device, but with no ongoing discounts on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, I think it's definitely worth checking out. Of course, you could always hold off for now and just wait for the newer model to go on sale. But that could take quite a bit of time, so why not just grab your $524 in savings right now?

Sure, this may not sound like the best deal, but it's actually very close to the discount Amazon launched during Black Friday. Plus, this Google Pixel phone delivers excellent value for its current price.

For starters, it features two gorgeous OLED displays: a 6.3-inch cover screen and a large 8-inch main panel. Both offer incredible brightness levels and superb colors, delivering a top-tier visual experience.

Under the hood, this flagship phone packs a Tensor G4 chipset, providing an optimized everyday experience. The processor also delivers impressive AI features, designed to make your daily life much easier. 

Speaking of AI features, Google equipped the camera app with plenty of those. You get Add Me, Auto Frame, Reimagine, and many more. Couple those extras with a very capable 48MP main lens on the rear, and you've got a fantastic option for mobile photography. Explore our Pixel 9 Pro Fold review for camera samples and extra details. 

If the Pixel 9 Pro Fold fits the bill, now's your chance to grab it at a very tempting discount. Act fast and save big at Amazon before it's too late.
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15655 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
