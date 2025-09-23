Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Pixel 9 price drops well ahead of October Prime Day

With its solid performance, great camera capabilities, and a gorgeous display, this phone becomes a true bargain at its current price on Amazon. Don’t miss out!

By
The Pixel 10 may be the compact Pixel phone that most Google fans are eyeing right now, but the funny thing is that its predecessor, the Pixel 9, is the bigger bargain — at least at the moment.

Amazon is currently offering a $100 discount on the 128GB version of this handsome fella in Porcelain, dropping it below $700. You can save even more if you opt for the model in Wintergreen, as a third-party merchant has slashed $150 off its price, allowing you to score one for just under $650. You also get a 30-day return window to ask for a refund if needed, giving you peace of mind.

Pixel 9 128GB in Porcelain: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (13%)
Amazon is selling the 128GB version of the Pixel 9 in Porcelain for $100 off its price. The retailer also handles the shipping. WIth this deal, you can treat yourself to this capable phone with a gorgeous display and great camera capabilities for just under $700. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 9 128GB in Wintergreen: Save $150!

$150 off (19%)
That said, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a $150 discount on the model in Wintergreen. This allows you to score one for just under $650. While the merchant also handles the shipping, you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed.
Buy at Amazon


Just hurry and capitalize as soon as possible, as we, sadly, can’t tell how long these promos will stay available. And given how much value the Pixel 9 delivers at these prices, you definitely don’t want to miss out.

It may lack the ‘Pro’ part in its moniker, but it still delivers high-end performance, courtesy of its Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM. With this much system memory, it can handle on-device AI-powered tasks without breaking a sweat.

Of course, as a true Pixel, its biggest selling point is its camera capabilities. Boasting a 50MP main camera and a 10.5MP snapper for selfies, backed by Google’s image-processing software, this bad boy takes stunning photos with vibrant colors and high detail. In addition, its 6.3-inch OLED screen features a 2424 × 1080 resolution and supports HDR, delivering a pleasant viewing experience on the go.

Meanwhile, its 4,700 mAh battery on board ensures you have enough power for the whole day without the need to bring a charger with you. So, when we factor everything in, the Pixel 9 appears to be a solid choice for savvy shoppers who want a capable phone that won’t break the bank. If it fits the bill for you, don’t hesitate—save today!

