Pixel 9 price drops well ahead of October Prime Day
With its solid performance, great camera capabilities, and a gorgeous display, this phone becomes a true bargain at its current price on Amazon. Don’t miss out!
The Pixel 10 may be the compact Pixel phone that most Google fans are eyeing right now, but the funny thing is that its predecessor, the Pixel 9, is the bigger bargain — at least at the moment.
Amazon is currently offering a $100 discount on the 128GB version of this handsome fella in Porcelain, dropping it below $700. You can save even more if you opt for the model in Wintergreen, as a third-party merchant has slashed $150 off its price, allowing you to score one for just under $650. You also get a 30-day return window to ask for a refund if needed, giving you peace of mind.
Just hurry and capitalize as soon as possible, as we, sadly, can’t tell how long these promos will stay available. And given how much value the Pixel 9 delivers at these prices, you definitely don’t want to miss out.
It may lack the ‘Pro’ part in its moniker, but it still delivers high-end performance, courtesy of its Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM. With this much system memory, it can handle on-device AI-powered tasks without breaking a sweat.
Meanwhile, its 4,700 mAh battery on board ensures you have enough power for the whole day without the need to bring a charger with you. So, when we factor everything in, the Pixel 9 appears to be a solid choice for savvy shoppers who want a capable phone that won’t break the bank. If it fits the bill for you, don’t hesitate—save today!
Of course, as a true Pixel, its biggest selling point is its camera capabilities. Boasting a 50MP main camera and a 10.5MP snapper for selfies, backed by Google’s image-processing software, this bad boy takes stunning photos with vibrant colors and high detail. In addition, its 6.3-inch OLED screen features a 2424 × 1080 resolution and supports HDR, delivering a pleasant viewing experience on the go.
