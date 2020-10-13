Phone chargers and power banks Prime Day deals: get 60% off on Baseus' cool products
Prime Day is upon us and accessory maker Baseous has a few cool offers with coupon codes that can instantly slice their prices by up to 60%. We are talking phone car chargers, USB hubs, portable batteries, and multi-device wallplugs!
Foldable 65 W USB Type-C multi-device charger
This 65W power brick can charge your laptop and smartphone at the same time. The GaN tech inside ensures fast and safe charges while the foldable structure makes it pretty mobile for what it is. This version of the charger tops a MacBook Pro off in 1.5 hrs, and gives an iPhone 11 Pro 50% of battery in just half an hour.
Code WEAVCUQB for 50% off
Foldable 120 W USB Type-C multi-device charger
The same as above but with much more power on tap.
Code H5L89XGA for 50% off
6-in-1 Hub for iPad Pro
This hub will give your iPad Pro 2 USB ports, an HDMI port that supports 4K, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack, plus a USB Type-C port with passthrough for power. It attaches to the iPad Pro's body to essentially become one with it.
Code BASEUS0030 for 50% off
70 W car vacuum cleaner
Cordless and portable, yet powerful enough to get you car seats clean and tidy. Charged via USB Type-C, it can last up to 5 hours on a single charge.
Code RDL4SXF4 for 50% off
LED monitor light
With stepless dimming and customizable white temperature, you can make your office space much more comfortable for long working hours. This is an easy-to-install lamp that clamps over the top of the monitor and is powered via USB (USB A to USB C).
Code D39IPDDI for 50% off