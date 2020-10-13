Phone chargers and power banks Prime Day deals: get 60% off on Baseus' cool products

This story is sponsored by AGM. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Foldable 65 W USB Type-C multi-device charger









Buy on Amazon here Code WEAVCUQB for 50% off

Foldable 120 W USB Type-C multi-device charger



The same as above but with much more power on tap.



Buy on Amazon here The same as above but with much more power on tap.

Code H5L89XGA for 50% off

6-in-1 Hub for iPad Pro



This hub will give your This hub will give your iPad Pro 2 USB ports, an HDMI port that supports 4K, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack, plus a USB Type-C port with passthrough for power. It attaches to the iPad Pro's body to essentially become one with it.





Code BASEUS0030 for 50% off

70 W car vacuum cleaner



Cordless and portable, yet powerful enough to get you car seats clean and tidy. Charged via USB Type-C, it can last up to 5 hours on a single charge.



Buy on Amazon here Cordless and portable, yet powerful enough to get you car seats clean and tidy. Charged via USB Type-C, it can last up to 5 hours on a single charge.

Code RDL4SXF4 for 50% off

LED monitor light



With stepless dimming and customizable white temperature, you can make your office space much more comfortable for long working hours. This is an easy-to-install lamp that clamps over the top of the monitor and is powered via USB (USB A to USB C). With stepless dimming and customizable white temperature, you can make your office space much more comfortable for long working hours. This is an easy-to-install lamp that clamps over the top of the monitor and is powered via USB (USB A to USB C).





Code D39IPDDI for 50% off











