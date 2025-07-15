The first-gen Pixel Buds Pro are a jaw-dropping 55% off in this limited-time sale
The Google Pixel Buds Pro are a smashingly good deal at 55% off, but the promo won't last long!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Missed out on the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 during Prime Day? Well, Woot has a solid promo on the previous-gen earbuds you should definitely check out. For a limited time, these bad boys are going for a hefty 55% off their original $199.99 price, which knocks them to just $89.99.
Although Woot has launched many deals on the first-gen Pixel Buds Pro before, we haven't seen a price cut this steep. In fact, the last time they were on sale was back in March. Even then, the discount topped at 50%. In other words, you've got a rare chance to score one of Google's top-tier wireless earbuds at a truly unbeatable price.
Sure, the new Pixel Buds Pro 2 are offer many improvements over the first-gen buds, but they're retailing for about $200 right now. So, the previous model is clearly the better pick for users on a tight budget. They deliver great ANC for their current asking price, dulling most traffic noise, especially when you play music at any volume.
Add a battery life of up to 11 (seven hours with ANC enabled) hours per charge or up to 31 hours with the charging case (with ANC off) into the equation, and you've got a solid package. As you can see, the Pixel Buds Pro remain a very attractive pick, even if they're not the newest Pro-grade earbuds by Google. You can grab them at Woot for 55% off until July 22 at 12 AM CT. Of course, the deal might end sooner if supplies run out.
Although Woot has launched many deals on the first-gen Pixel Buds Pro before, we haven't seen a price cut this steep. In fact, the last time they were on sale was back in March. Even then, the discount topped at 50%. In other words, you've got a rare chance to score one of Google's top-tier wireless earbuds at a truly unbeatable price.
You should keep in mind that the earbuds are available in just two colors: Coral and Porcelain. Also, they ship with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, which might put some users off. If you're looking for a pair with a full manufacturer's warranty, consider Amazon. Over there, you can save 30% on the Pixel Buds Pro in Lemongrass.
Sure, the new Pixel Buds Pro 2 are offer many improvements over the first-gen buds, but they're retailing for about $200 right now. So, the previous model is clearly the better pick for users on a tight budget. They deliver great ANC for their current asking price, dulling most traffic noise, especially when you play music at any volume.
Sound-wise, the wireless earbuds deliver slightly emphasized low end and highs, but vocals don't sound hissy, and the bass isn't too overwhelming. In other words, most users should be pretty happy with their audio response out of the box.
Add a battery life of up to 11 (seven hours with ANC enabled) hours per charge or up to 31 hours with the charging case (with ANC off) into the equation, and you've got a solid package. As you can see, the Pixel Buds Pro remain a very attractive pick, even if they're not the newest Pro-grade earbuds by Google. You can grab them at Woot for 55% off until July 22 at 12 AM CT. Of course, the deal might end sooner if supplies run out.
15 Jul, 2025The first-gen Pixel Buds Pro are a jaw-dropping 55% off in this limited-time sale
08 Jul, 2025The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 have dropped to their best price ever for Prime Day
23 Jun, 2025Rare deal slashes the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 to their best price
03 Jun, 2025The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are back on sale at Amazon, but not for long
02 Jun, 2025Amazon brings the Pixel Buds Pro 2 back to their second-best price
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: