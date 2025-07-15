You can still get the 13-inch iPad Air M3 for $120 off, even after Prime Day

Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
Apple Deals iPad
A week ago, Amazon launched its hottest summer savings event—Prime Day. The four-day shopping spree brought massive deals on top tech, including the powerful iPad Air M3. At the time, both sizes received a huge $120 discount, dropping to their best price yet. Surprisingly, the larger 13-inch variant is still available at the same discount!

The iPad Air M3 is $120 off at Amazon

$120 off (15%)
The 13-inch iPad Air M3 is still available at a whopping $120 off, but only in Space Gray. That means Amazon's epic Prime Day promo remains live even after the event has finished. If you'd like to grab the 13-inch variant at its best price after Prime Day, now's the time to act.
Since this promo went live some time ago, we don't expect it to last much longer. Also, you can only save on the model in Space Gray right now. If you're after a different color, the Purple model is currently $100 off, which means you'll have to pay an extra $20.

As we've pointed out in our iPad Air M3 review, users who already own an iPad Air M2 might not need this upgrade. But if you have an older model (and don't wish to pay premium for the iPad Pro M4), this one is definitely the one to get.

This bad boy tablet features the same display technology as its predecessor—IPS LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate. That might be disappointing for some users, but Apple's panels provide an excellent visual experience with vivid colors and crisp resolution. Still, if you're looking for a more premium display experience, you'd have to pay a lot more for an iPad Pro M4.

As for performance, the M3 chip delivers absolutely insane performance. You can expect just about everything to run buttery-smooth, from everyday tasks to demanding work-related apps. Battery life, software, and audio quality are, of course, spot-on as well.

Simply put, the iPad Air M3 is one of the best iPads you can buy. Sure, its display might not be the best out there, but it packs excellent performance, premium design, and a large 9,705mAh battery. And now that it's $120 off, it's quite irresistible. Get it at its best price while this amazing Amazon promo lasts.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
