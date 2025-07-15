You can still get the 13-inch iPad Air M3 for $120 off, even after Prime Day
Prime Day might be over, but this iPad Air M3 promo refuses to leave! Get the 13-inch model at its best price while you can.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A week ago, Amazon launched its hottest summer savings event—Prime Day. The four-day shopping spree brought massive deals on top tech, including the powerful iPad Air M3. At the time, both sizes received a huge $120 discount, dropping to their best price yet. Surprisingly, the larger 13-inch variant is still available at the same discount!
Since this promo went live some time ago, we don't expect it to last much longer. Also, you can only save on the model in Space Gray right now. If you're after a different color, the Purple model is currently $100 off, which means you'll have to pay an extra $20.
This bad boy tablet features the same display technology as its predecessor—IPS LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate. That might be disappointing for some users, but Apple's panels provide an excellent visual experience with vivid colors and crisp resolution. Still, if you're looking for a more premium display experience, you'd have to pay a lot more for an iPad Pro M4.
Simply put, the iPad Air M3 is one of the best iPads you can buy. Sure, its display might not be the best out there, but it packs excellent performance, premium design, and a large 9,705mAh battery. And now that it's $120 off, it's quite irresistible. Get it at its best price while this amazing Amazon promo lasts.
As we've pointed out in our iPad Air M3 review, users who already own an iPad Air M2 might not need this upgrade. But if you have an older model (and don't wish to pay premium for the iPad Pro M4), this one is definitely the one to get.
As for performance, the M3 chip delivers absolutely insane performance. You can expect just about everything to run buttery-smooth, from everyday tasks to demanding work-related apps. Battery life, software, and audio quality are, of course, spot-on as well.
