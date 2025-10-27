People are stealing AT&T's cables again – and you're the one paying for it

AT&T counted more than 7,000 copper theft and vandalism accidents this year

At a US Telecom event, AT&T called out an uptick in cases of copper theft and vandalism. Rhonda Johnson, AT&T ’s EVP of federal regulatory relations, said that AT&T counted more than 7,000 of these incidents in 2025, with many of them being in repeat locations. These incidents have cost the carrier more than $60 million to repair the damage and get the affected network up and running. Of course, this money could've been spent on deployment.

Verizon 's SVP of Government Affairs and Public Policy. Grillo argued that there needs to be stricter state regulations and better public awareness, and these changes could make a difference in reducing theft. Meanwhile, Verizon notes that California and Texas have been major vandalism hotspots. Roughly half of the incidents have happened there, said Kathy Grillo,'s SVP of Government Affairs and Public Policy. Grillo argued that there needs to be stricter state regulations and better public awareness, and these changes could make a difference in reducing theft.

The issue is affecting all carriers, not just AT&T and Verizon

It seems that vandals mistakenly think that fiber lines are copper.





Unfortunately, these vandalism incidents are not the only issues that carriers have to think about nowadays. We also have plenty of issues with malicious users trying to breach carrier's networks and gain access to sensitive user information. This is another way that ill-intended people are causing damages to carriers.





As you can probably imagine, the carriers are not the only ones to suffer from these sorts of incidents. After all, the people who lose access to their network are hurt as well.



Copper theft is still a big problem – and not just for carriers





Hopefully, with more awareness and tougher laws, we'll start seeing fewer of these incidents soon, and all carriers will spend the money they lose to fix these things on improving their networks, covering more places with reliable and super-fast 5G, and fixing other issues that occur in network operations.







