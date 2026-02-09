Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

CarPlay leak hints at a major AI shift to rival Android Auto

Siri has owned the dashboard for years, but Apple is finally preparing to let third-party chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini into your car.

Apple is reportedly working on a new feature for CarPlay, which should make interacting with your car (and iPhone apps) easier and more seamless when introduced.

CarPlay may soon add support for other third-party voice tools apart from Siri


Reportedly, the Cupertino giant is working on adding support for third-party chatbots in its CarPlay system. Obviously, that would make it easier for you to interact with voice-enabled chatbots directly from the CarPlay interface.

Before this rumored update, Apple was only offering access to its own digital assistant, Siri, in CarPlay. But Siri is not as good as many other voice assistants, and its long-overdue upgrade is yet to arrive.

So, it’s possible that the Cupertino tech giant is feeling the pressure.

This information comes from unnamed sources that spoke to Bloomberg. The date for the rollout of the support for other voice assistants, however, isn’t yet clear. Reportedly, it may happen in the coming months, but when exactly, we don’t know at this point. 

The report also underlines that there would be some limitations to the feature.

Would you ditch Siri for ChatGPT or Gemini in your car?
 

For example, you may not be able to replace the Siri button or change the wake word. You may have to open the app to activate the third-party voice control.

 

Conversations with AI apps on iPhone in your car are less than ideal


Yep, you can use AI apps on your iPhone while in your car and use your car’s built-in speakerphone to speak with generative AI assistants. However, this is not the most seamless it can be and would still require you to fiddle with your phone instead of simply talking and getting what you need. 

Adding the support to CarPlay would make for a better integration and better overall experience for iPhone users. Especially since the long-awaited Siri update is still not here yet.

Meanwhile, Android users are already taking advantage of AI in their cars.

Google has officially replaced the old Assistant with Gemini on Android Auto. This change allows you to have a real, back-and-forth conversation while you’re driving.

Moreover, you do not have to open a special app to use it. Google’s Gemini is integrated into the system and listens for the "Hey Google" command. It can also help you stay focused by summarizing long group texts out loud.

What’s even more is that if you have a hotel address in your email, Gemini can find it and start the navigation automatically. Pretty good deal, if you ask me.

You can even use Gemini Live to brainstorm ideas or just chat to pass the time on long trips.

So obviously Apple has some catching up to do. But at least it’s going in the right direction.

CarPlay has some catching up to do, and if I could, I'd probably be using Android Auto right now 


I have an iPhone, and my car is ancient, so it doesn’t support CarPlay. However, if I could, I’d most likely be using Android Auto, as fiddling with menus while driving is not my thing. Apple’s move is in the right direction, but I’ll still have to open the app in order for it to work. And that’s a distraction, if you ask me.

Despite that, at least the Cupertino tech giant is moving towards improving CarPlay. Probably things would be even better when the new Siri comes around. And yep, I’m still sulking about the delay in the promised Siri.

Hopefully, when Apple finally brings it, I’ll be able to forgive the company for all the ads and hype back with the iPhone 16.

