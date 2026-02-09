CarPlay leak hints at a major AI shift to rival Android Auto

Conversations with AI apps on iPhone in your car are less than ideal

CarPlay has some catching up to do, and if I could, I'd probably be using Android Auto right now



I have an iPhone, and my car is ancient, so it doesn’t support CarPlay. However, if I could, I’d most likely be using Android Auto, as fiddling with menus while driving is not my thing. Apple’s move is in the right direction, but I’ll still have to open the app in order for it to work. And that’s a distraction, if you ask me.



Despite that, at least the Cupertino tech giant is moving towards improving CarPlay. Probably things would be even better when the new Siri comes around. And yep, I’m still sulking about the delay in the promised Siri.



Yep, you can use AI apps on your iPhone while in your car and use your car’s built-in speakerphone to speak with generative AI assistants. However, this is not the most seamless it can be and would still require you to fiddle with your phone instead of simply talking and getting what you need.Adding the support to CarPlay would make for a better integration and better overall experience for iPhone users. Especially since the long-awaited Siri update is still not here yet.Meanwhile, Android users are already taking advantage of AI in their cars.Google has officially replaced the old Assistant with Gemini on Android Auto. This change allows you to have a real, back-and-forth conversation while you’re driving.Moreover, you do not have to open a special app to use it. Google’s Gemini is integrated into the system and listens for the "Hey Google" command. It can also help you stay focused by summarizing long group texts out loud.What’s even more is that if you have a hotel address in your email, Gemini can find it and start the navigation automatically. Pretty good deal, if you ask me.You can even use Gemini Live to brainstorm ideas or just chat to pass the time on long trips.So obviously Apple has some catching up to do. But at least it’s going in the right direction.