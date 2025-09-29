OpenAI just added something to ChatGPT that's been missing since day one
New parental controls let you set usage hours, disable features, and get alerts about concerning activity.
OpenAI is finally adding something parents have been asking for – parental controls in ChatGPT, rolling out now on web and mobile.
The company has launched parental controls alongside a new parent resource page to help families manage how ChatGPT is used at home. Starting today, parents can link their accounts with their teen’s account and adjust settings for a safer, age-appropriate experience.
OpenAI says it has worked with experts, advocacy groups like Common Sense Media, and policymakers, including California and Delaware’s Attorneys General, to shape these features.
Once linked, teens automatically get extra protections, like less graphic content, restricted roleplay, fewer extreme beauty ideals and limits on viral challenge prompts – all meant to keep the experience safer and age-appropriate.
Parents also get fine-grained controls, including the ability to:
On top of that, OpenAI says ChatGPT now has protections to flag possible signs of self-harm. If its systems detect concerning activity, a small trained team reviews the case and, in severe situations, parents may be alerted by email, text, or push notification (unless they’ve opted out).
These updates are a meaningful step in making AI safer, especially for teens who are growing up with these tools as part of everyday life. That’s probably part of why the trust is so high, too – they don’t remember a world without it. The rollout also follows a lawsuit from parents of a teen who died by suicide after allegedly being coached by the AI chatbot on methods of self-harm.
As important as this move is, it is just one piece of the puzzle. Guardrails help, but they don’t replace education – both for parents and kids. AI can be incredibly useful, but it also comes with risks, and knowing not to blindly trust everything it says is critical. The line between real and fake gets blurrier every day, so teaching users to question and verify information is just as important as technical safeguards.
This all is part of OpenAI’s larger push to make ChatGPT useful for everyone, while also addressing safety concerns for younger users. The company has previously said it is building toward an age prediction system that will automatically detect if someone is under 18 and apply the right protections. For now, parental controls put that power directly in the hands of parents.
These parental controls are a good starting point for parents in managing their teen’s ChatGPT use. Parental controls are just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to keeping kids teens safe online, though—they work best when combined with ongoing conversations about responsible AI use, clear family rules about technology, and active involvement in understanding what their teen is doing online.
Here is how it works: a parent or guardian sends an invite to their teen, who can then accept and link accounts. From there, the parent gets a simple control panel in their own account to manage the teen’s ChatGPT experience. If the teen decides to unlink, parents get notified.
You can now add a family member. | Image credit – OpenAI
- Set quiet hours, blocking ChatGPT use at certain times
- Turn off voice mode
- Disable memory, so ChatGPT doesn’t retain past conversations
- Block image generation
- Opt out of model training
The new settings are optional. | Image credit – OpenAI
Why this matters more than ever
These updates are a meaningful step in making AI safer, especially for teens who are growing up with these tools as part of everyday life. That’s probably part of why the trust is so high, too – they don’t remember a world without it. The rollout also follows a lawsuit from parents of a teen who died by suicide after allegedly being coached by the AI chatbot on methods of self-harm.
Regulators in the US are also turning up the heat. Just last month, Meta faced backlash after reports revealed its AI rules allowed inappropriate “flirty” conversations with minors. It’s clear that if AI tools are going to be accessible to everyone, stronger protections must come with them.
The bigger picture
As important as this move is, it is just one piece of the puzzle. Guardrails help, but they don’t replace education – both for parents and kids. AI can be incredibly useful, but it also comes with risks, and knowing not to blindly trust everything it says is critical. The line between real and fake gets blurrier every day, so teaching users to question and verify information is just as important as technical safeguards.
