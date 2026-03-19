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Now is definitely the best time to buy the supremely powerful OnePlus Buds Pro 3!

The best OnePlus earbuds released to date are on sale at a new record low price in three different colorways for a presumably limited time.

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OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in Midnight Opus color
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are undeniably elegant in Midnight Opus, aka black. | Image by OnePlus

You know what the greatest thing about the newly unveiled OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro is? Well, their crazy low price, obviously, but also the latest OnePlus Buds Pro 3 discount.

While I realize the two things might be unrelated, I somehow doubt that's the case, and instead, it feels like OnePlus is (indirectly) setting the stage for the Nord Buds 4 Pro's inevitable expansion from India to the US by clearing some lingering Buds Pro 3 inventory.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

$99 99
$179 99
$80 off (44%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Dual Drivers Custom-Engineered with Dynaudio, Twin Tailored DACs, Bluetooth 5.4, Hi-Res Audio, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 43 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Google Fast Pair, Dual Connection, Three Color Options
Buy at OnePlus

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Despite what the digits in those two product names seem to suggest, the non-Nord-branded OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are clearly more powerful than the Nord Buds 4 Pro, which also means they're typically pretty costly, at $179.99. But that price tag is, of course, a lot lower than what major US retailers like Amazon normally charge for Apple's AirPods Pro 3 or Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, and if you hurry, you can knock it all the way down to $99.99.

Yes, that makes the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 cheaper than ever before, as well as currently more affordable than the likes of Apple's AirPods 4 (with or without active noise cancellation), Google's Pixel Buds 2a, and Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 FE.


Naturally, state-of-the-art ANC technology is one of the key strengths and selling points of the best OnePlus earbuds to date, followed by other super-premium features and components like LHDC 5.0 support, a dual driver combo composed of an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter custom-engineered with industry veteran Dynaudio, and spatial audio with head tracking support.

In combination with "select" OnePlus phones, the surprisingly affordable high-end buds can even deliver "seamless" real-time in-person translation, and to cap everything off in style, the 43-hour battery life rating (with the charging case factored in) crushes the endurance scores of the much costlier aforementioned AirPods Pro 3 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Now this is what I call an epic value proposition... that's likely to only be available for a limited time.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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