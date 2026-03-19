Now is definitely the best time to buy the supremely powerful OnePlus Buds Pro 3!
The best OnePlus earbuds released to date are on sale at a new record low price in three different colorways for a presumably limited time.
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The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are undeniably elegant in Midnight Opus, aka black. | Image by OnePlus
You know what the greatest thing about the newly unveiled OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro is? Well, their crazy low price, obviously, but also the latest OnePlus Buds Pro 3 discount.
While I realize the two things might be unrelated, I somehow doubt that's the case, and instead, it feels like OnePlus is (indirectly) setting the stage for the Nord Buds 4 Pro's inevitable expansion from India to the US by clearing some lingering Buds Pro 3 inventory.
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Despite what the digits in those two product names seem to suggest, the non-Nord-branded OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are clearly more powerful than the Nord Buds 4 Pro, which also means they're typically pretty costly, at $179.99. But that price tag is, of course, a lot lower than what major US retailers like Amazon normally charge for Apple's AirPods Pro 3 or Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, and if you hurry, you can knock it all the way down to $99.99.
Yes, that makes the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 cheaper than ever before, as well as currently more affordable than the likes of Apple's AirPods 4 (with or without active noise cancellation), Google's Pixel Buds 2a, and Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 FE.
How could you not love this swanky Sapphire Blue color option? | Image by OnePlus
Naturally, state-of-the-art ANC technology is one of the key strengths and selling points of the best OnePlus earbuds to date, followed by other super-premium features and components like LHDC 5.0 support, a dual driver combo composed of an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter custom-engineered with industry veteran Dynaudio, and spatial audio with head tracking support.
In combination with "select" OnePlus phones, the surprisingly affordable high-end buds can even deliver "seamless" real-time in-person translation, and to cap everything off in style, the 43-hour battery life rating (with the charging case factored in) crushes the endurance scores of the much costlier aforementioned AirPods Pro 3 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Now this is what I call an epic value proposition... that's likely to only be available for a limited time.
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