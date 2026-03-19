Now is definitely the best time to buy the supremely powerful OnePlus Buds Pro 3!









While I realize the two things might be unrelated, I somehow doubt that's the case, and instead, it feels like While I realize the two things might be unrelated, I somehow doubt that's the case, and instead, it feels like OnePlus is (indirectly) setting the stage for the Nord Buds 4 Pro's inevitable expansion from India to the US by clearing some lingering Buds Pro 3 inventory.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 $99 99 $179 99 $80 off (44%) True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Dual Drivers Custom-Engineered with Dynaudio, Twin Tailored DACs, Bluetooth 5.4, Hi-Res Audio, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 43 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Google Fast Pair, Dual Connection, Three Color Options Buy at OnePlus Recommended For You





Despite what the digits in those two product names seem to suggest, the non-Nord-branded OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are clearly more powerful than the Nord Buds 4 Pro, which also means they're typically pretty costly, at $179.99. But that price tag is, of course, a lot lower than what major US retailers like Amazon normally charge for Apple's AirPods Pro 3 or Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro , and if you hurry, you can knock it all the way down to $99.99.





Yes, that makes the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 cheaper than ever before, as well as currently more affordable than the likes of Apple's AirPods 4 (with or without active noise cancellation), Google's Pixel Buds 2a, and Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 FE.









Naturally, state-of-the-art ANC technology is one of the key strengths and selling points of the best OnePlus earbuds to date, followed by other super-premium features and components like LHDC 5.0 support, a dual driver combo composed of an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter custom-engineered with industry veteran Dynaudio, and spatial audio with head tracking support.





In combination with "select" OnePlus phones, the surprisingly affordable high-end buds can even deliver "seamless" real-time in-person translation, and to cap everything off in style, the 43-hour battery life rating (with the charging case factored in) crushes the endurance scores of the much costlier aforementioned AirPods Pro 3 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Now this is what I call an epic value proposition... that's likely to only be available for a limited time.

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