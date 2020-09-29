The OnePlus 8T Pro 5G is officially not happening









The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will obviously stick around





Although the co-founding skipper of the 2013-established outfit often likes to play games, cryptically alluding to things that may or may not take place in the lead-up to a big product launch event, Lau's statement regarding the existence of a OnePlus 8T Pro 5G variant is crystal clear, leaving no room for interpretation whatsoever.













Originally priced at $900 and up, the 120Hz flagship is currently available for around $900 in its 12GB RAM/256GB ROM configuration, while the entry-level 8/128 gig version would cost $799... if it were actually in stock anywhere in the US.





It's safe to assume these marked-down price tags will stick after the October 14 announcement of the significantly more affordable OnePlus 8T. There's even a chance the 8 Pro will be further discounted to undercut as many iPhone 12 5G models as possible, at least on or around Black Friday. Or perhaps on Prime Day , as both the 8 and 8 Pro are officially available on Amazon.

The OnePlus 8T 5G should be impressive enough





While it's safe to expect the 48 + 8 + 48 + 5MP rear-facing camera system of the 8 Pro will remain unrivaled after the 8T comes out, the two devices are guaranteed to share at least one state-of-the-art technology.





As confirmed by the company itself , the OnePlus 8T 5G will borrow the super-advanced 120Hz display refresh rate capabilities from the 8 Pro 5G to deliver the "same seamless and smooth experience." Then again, the 8T screen is both smaller and slightly less sharp than that of the 8 Pro, according to a number of trustworthy leakers, at 6.55 inches and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, so you might notice a tiny difference in the overall quality of the content viewing experience.









Incredibly enough, the 8T is also confirmed to support substantially faster charging speeds than both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, upgrading the Warp Charge ceiling from 30 to a whopping 65 watts. Oh, and the battery itself is tipped to be roughly as hefty as the one powering the larger 8 Pro 5G handset, at around 4,500mAh capacity.





Meanwhile, the cameras should be better than what the OnePlus 8 5G has going for it, including a 48MP primary snapper, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and 2MP depth sensor on the back, as well as a 32MP selfie cam most likely borrowed from the Nord mid-ranger.







