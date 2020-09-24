Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Accessories Android OnePlus

The OnePlus 8T 5G will support crazy fast 65W charging

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 24, 2020, 8:01 AM
The OnePlus 8T 5G will support crazy fast 65W charging
The OnePlus 8T 5G is less than three weeks away from its debut and there’s no denying the product is shaping up extremely well. OnePlus has confirmed a number of features already and today it has announced another.

OnePlus is pushing the boundaries of fast charging again


OnePlus has led the way with fast charging technology for years and has no plans to slow down anytime soon. The brand is today introducing a new implementation – Warp Charge 65 – that takes things to an entirely new level.

The upgraded technology enables ridiculous 65W charging speeds that drastically cut down charging times. The OnePlus 8T features a 4,500mAh battery that can be fully charged in under 40 minutes, according to CEO Pete Lau.

Making everything possible is some engineering wizardry on the inside of the smartphone. Rather than using one big 4,500mAh battery, OnePlus has fitted the 8T 5G with two smaller batteries (via PCMag).

This resembles the strategy used by Samsung with its foldable smartphones, only OnePlus is also using ridiculously fast charging technology rather than supporting the traditional 18W or 25W speeds used by others.

OnePlus says it ships special cables and large, heat-reducing power adapters with the OnePlus 8T 5G to ensure the technology is safe.

According to the company, the OnePlus 8T will charge to 40% in 10 minutes, 58% in 15 minutes, and 100% in only 39 minutes. It will market this as “a day’s power in 15 minutes.”

Related phones

8T
OnePlus 8T View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Is Apple using scare tactics to sell the Watch?
Popular stories
A month with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: long-term review
Popular stories
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will support crazy fast 65W charging

Popular stories

Popular stories
If you don't delete these iOS and Android apps now, it could cost you some of your hard-earned cash
Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
Issues with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and other high-end models are frustrating users
Popular stories
You need to set up this useful new iOS 14 feature for your iPhone right now!
Popular stories
New and existing T-Mobile customers are in for another awesome surprise right now
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro/Max vs iPhone 11 Pro/Max

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless