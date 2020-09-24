The OnePlus 8T 5G will support crazy fast 65W charging

OnePlus is pushing the boundaries of fast charging again

OnePlus has led the way with fast charging technology for years and has no plans to slow down anytime soon. The brand is today introducing a new implementation – Warp Charge 65 – that takes things to an entirely new level.



The upgraded technology enables ridiculous 65W charging speeds that drastically cut down charging times.



Making everything possible is some engineering wizardry on the inside of the smartphone. Rather than using one big 4,500mAh battery, OnePlus has fitted the 8T 5G with two smaller batteries (via PCMag



This resembles the strategy used by Samsung with its foldable smartphones, only OnePlus is also using ridiculously fast charging technology rather than supporting the traditional 18W or 25W speeds used by others.



OnePlus has led the way with fast charging technology for years and has no plans to slow down anytime soon. The brand is today introducing a new implementation – Warp Charge 65 – that takes things to an entirely new level.The upgraded technology enables ridiculous 65W charging speeds that drastically cut down charging times. The OnePlus 8T features a 4,500mAh battery that can be fully charged in under 40 minutes, according to CEO Pete Lau.Making everything possible is some engineering wizardry on the inside of the smartphone. Rather than using one big 4,500mAh battery, OnePlus has fitted the 8T 5G with two smaller batteries (via).This resembles the strategy used by Samsung with its foldable smartphones, only OnePlus is also using ridiculously fast charging technology rather than supporting the traditional 18W or 25W speeds used by others.

OnePlus says it ships special cables and large, heat-reducing power adapters with the OnePlus 8T 5G to ensure the technology is safe.



According to the company, the OnePlus 8T will charge to 40% in 10 minutes, 58% in 15 minutes, and 100% in only 39 minutes. It will market this as “a day’s power in 15 minutes.”



