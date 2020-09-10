The long-awaited OnePlus Watch may end up looking nothing like the Apple Watch
While the OG Moto 360 was widely considered the most stylish of all the first-gen Android Wear gadgets released in 2014 thanks to its round shape, the rectangular Apple Watch took the fledgling industry by storm the next year, proving that the software and user experience were far more important than the external appearance of a smartwatch.
Despite our initial assumption that the company's long overdue rookie smartwatch effort will look a lot like the Oppo Watch, a relatively well-known and reliable Twitter tipster appears to suggest otherwise today. While Max J.'s "wotch" tweet is essentially as cryptic as these things come, the rising leaker's track record strongly suggests the OnePlus Watch is indeed the subject of this rumor.
As clarified by the rumormonger himself, this is not a reference to a notched smartwatch of some sort, but a mysterious "Watch" with a circular body instead. Unfortunately, that's basically all we know about the long-awaited OnePlus Watch, which may or may not end up being branded that way and may or may not be announced alongside the high-end OnePlus 8T 5G handset this fall.
In case you're wondering, Samsung, Huawei, Garmin, and Fossil are a few of the top proponents of the circular smartwatch design today, with everyone from Fitbit to Xiaomi and Oppo sitting in Apple's corner. Obviously, OnePlus had a hard choice to make, but regardless of our personal shape preferences, it's certainly nice to hear about the company's intentions of doing its own thing rather than copying its sister brand's Oppo Watch, which in turn has been universally criticized for imitating the Apple Watch family.