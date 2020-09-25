Amazon sweetens the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G deals ahead of the 8T launch
If the 5G-enabled OnePlus 8T does end up costing $650 or even $700 in an entry-level configuration with 8 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space stateside, we see almost no reason why anyone would want to buy the original OnePlus 8 5G at its $699 and up MSRP.
But that's where Amazon comes in, improving that already appealing 8 Pro special offer from earlier this month while considerably sweetening the deal of the "regular" OnePlus 8 as well. The smaller and slightly less impressive handset is currently up for grabs at $100 off its $799 list price in a 256GB storage variant also packing a generous 12GB RAM count.
The deeply discounted OnePlus 8 can be purchased in a single Interstellar Glow flavor at this special price, supporting AT&T and T-Mobile's low and mid-band 5G networks but not Verizon's mmWave-powered Ultra Wideband speeds. The "Fluid" 6.55-inch AMOLED screen only comes equipped with 90Hz refresh rate capabilities, while a triple camera system composed of a 48MP primary snapper, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro sensor resides on the phone's shiny glass back.
As for the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G, you should know you can snap up that bad boy at the time of this writing for $109 and $99 less than its $999 regular price in a 12GB RAM/256GB ROM version coated in your choice of Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue respectively.
In addition to some extra screen real estate, the 6.78-inch powerhouse also has 120Hz refresh rate technology and a higher display resolution going for it, as well as a heftier 4,510mAh battery (compared to the OnePlus 8's 4,300mAh cell), wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support, and perhaps most importantly, a much better camera setup combining a 48MP main shooter with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 5MP Color Filter cam.