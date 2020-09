Amazon sweetens the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G deals ahead of the 8T launch

If the 5G-enabled OnePlus 8T does end up costing $650 or even $700 in an entry-level configuration with 8 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space stateside, we see almost no reason why anyone would want to buy the original OnePlus 8 5G at its $699 and up MSRP.





With 120Hz display refresh rate technology and a large battery squeezed into a more compact body, the company's next big inexpensive thing could also majorly harm the appeal of a jumbo-sized OnePlus 8 Pro 5G normally available at a starting price of $899.



But that's where Amazon comes in, improving that already appealing 8 Pro special offer from earlier this month while considerably sweetening the deal of the "regular" OnePlus 8 as well. The smaller and slightly less impressive handset is currently up for grabs at $100 off its $799 list price in a 256GB storage variant also packing a generous 12GB RAM count.





The deeply discounted OnePlus 8 can be purchased in a single Interstellar Glow flavor at this special price, supporting AT&T and T-Mobile's low and mid-band 5G networks but not Verizon's mmWave-powered Ultra Wideband speeds . The "Fluid" 6.55-inch AMOLED screen only comes equipped with 90Hz refresh rate capabilities, while a triple camera system composed of a 48MP primary snapper, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro sensor resides on the phone's shiny glass back.



As for the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G , you should know you can snap up that bad boy at the time of this writing for $109 and $99 less than its $999 regular price in a 12GB RAM/256GB ROM version coated in your choice of Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue respectively.



In addition to some extra screen real estate, the 6.78-inch powerhouse also has 120Hz refresh rate technology and a higher display resolution going for it, as well as a heftier 4,510mAh battery (compared to the OnePlus 8's 4,300mAh cell), wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support, and perhaps most importantly, a much better camera setup combining a 48MP main shooter with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 5MP Color Filter cam.





After years and years of "killing flagships" from competing brands by undercutting their prices and oftentimes trumping their features, OnePlus is essentially preparing to make its own high-end devices released just a few months ago obsolete in a few weeks