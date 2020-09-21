OnePlus 8T Pro could be the first OnePlus phone to break the $1,000 barrier
Per the scoop (via GSM Arena), the OnePlus 8T will cost €799 for the base 8GB and 128GB model.
The variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage is expected to go for €899.
You guys choose it, I will do it. So here's my "ExClUsIvE" OnePlus 8T leak in Europe:— Chun (@chunvn8888) September 21, 2020
8/128: 799€
12/256: 899€
Even though I still have some doubts but if we look at the 7T 8/128 last year was 100€ cheaper than the 7 Pro 8/128, this price leak makes some sense. Also my... https://t.co/inVnykOSin
In contrast, the OnePlus 7T started at €599 at launch. The OnePlus 8 was introduced with a base price of €699.
OnePlus has been steadily increasing the price of its smartphones. With the OnePlus 8, we saw the biggest price hike ever in the company's history. The OnePlus 8 was a €100 increase over the OnePlus 7T, and at €899, the OnePlus 8 Pro was €140 more than the OnePlus 7T Pro.
In the company's defense, the OnePlus 8 duo is powered by the Snapdragon 865 and offers 5G connectivity. The Pro model sports a 120Hz display, and it is also the company's first handset to offer wireless charging and also its first IP68 water-resistant phone. And even after the price increase, it didn't cost as much as similarly-specced phones from Huawei and Samsung.
While the leak doesn't mention the OnePlus 8T Pro, we can assume a similar price increase. Looking at the rumored specs, the OnePlus 8T Pro doesn't look as much of an upgrade over the OnePlus 8 Pro as the 8 Pro was over its predecessor, and this makes it a little harder to digest the rumored price. It also means that the beefiest model will likely break the €1,000/$1,000 barrier.
The OnePlus 8T is expected to retain the same Snapdragon 865 chip and 48MP main sensor as the OnePlus 8. Rumored changes include a marginally bigger battery with 65W fast charging and a 120Hz screen.
The OnePlus 8T Pro will probably be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus and it might feature a new 64MP primary camera.
The leaker has full faith in his source, so we are hesitant to write this off as a sketchy rumor.
The phones will be announced on October 14.
OnePlus is expanding its smartphone portfolio
The OnePlus Nord was launched this year as a budget alternative for consumers who don't want to buy high-priced handsets. Over the past couple of months, we have seen various reports claiming that the company is not just planning to release more mid-rangers, but also entry-level phones.
The message is clear: if you don't want to splurge, buy one of the mid-tier or budget handsets as the company is not interested in retaining the flagship killer slogan.
Story timeline
This story is part of:OnePlus 8T leaks (10 updates)
-
Now reading
21 September OnePlus 8T Pro could be the first OnePlus phone to break the $1,000 barrier
-
21 September The OnePlus 8T 5G hype train has left the station ahead of October 14 launch
-
18 September OnePlus 8T may miss out on a key upgrade, launch date apparently locked in
-
14 September Massive OnePlus 8T 5G leak shows off new design, reveals specs
-
12 September OnePlus website hints at the impending launch of at least four phones, including OnePlus 8T Pro