Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Android OnePlus 5G

OnePlus 8T Pro could be the first OnePlus phone to break the $1,000 barrier

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 21, 2020, 9:52 PM
OnePlus 8T Pro could be the first OnePlus phone to break the $1,000 barrier
OnePlus 8T European prices have leaked and they are bound to disappoint fans.

Per the scoop (via GSM Arena), the OnePlus 8T will cost €799 for the base 8GB and 128GB model.

The variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage is expected to go for €899.


In contrast, the OnePlus 7T started at €599 at launch. The OnePlus 8 was introduced with a base price of €699.

OnePlus has been steadily increasing the price of its smartphones. With the OnePlus 8, we saw the biggest price hike ever in the company's history. The OnePlus 8 was a €100 increase over the OnePlus 7T, and at €899, the OnePlus 8 Pro was €140 more than the OnePlus 7T Pro.

In the company's defense, the OnePlus 8 duo is powered by the Snapdragon 865 and offers 5G connectivity. The Pro model sports a 120Hz display, and it is also the company's first handset to offer wireless charging and also its first IP68 water-resistant phone. And even after the price increase, it didn't cost as much as similarly-specced phones from Huawei and Samsung.

While the leak doesn't mention the OnePlus 8T Pro, we can assume a similar price increase. Looking at the rumored specs, the OnePlus 8T Pro doesn't look as much of an upgrade over the OnePlus 8 Pro as the 8 Pro was over its predecessor, and this makes it a little harder to digest the rumored price. It also means that the beefiest model will likely break the €1,000/$1,000 barrier.

The OnePlus 8T is expected to retain the same Snapdragon 865 chip and 48MP main sensor as the OnePlus 8. Rumored changes include a marginally bigger battery with 65W fast charging and a 120Hz screen.

The OnePlus 8T Pro will probably be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus and it might feature a new 64MP primary camera.

The leaker has full faith in his source, so we are hesitant to write this off as a sketchy rumor.

The phones will be announced on October 14.

OnePlus is expanding its smartphone portfolio 



The OnePlus Nord was launched this year as a budget alternative for consumers who don't want to buy high-priced handsets. Over the past couple of months, we have seen various reports claiming that the company is not just planning to release more mid-rangers, but also entry-level phones

The message is clear: if you don't want to splurge, buy one of the mid-tier or budget handsets as the company is not interested in retaining the flagship killer slogan.

Related phones

8T
OnePlus 8T View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11
8T Pro
OnePlus 8T Pro View Full specs
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Advanced Apple Watch Series 6 and affordable Apple Watch SE are official
Popular stories
LG Wing hands-on: what does the LG Wing do?
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max benchmark results fail to impress
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 5 II 5G is official: price, release date, specs, all you need to know

Popular stories

Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
Verizon's indoor tests with Samsung counter all that T-Mobile 5G signal penetration trolling
Popular stories
You need to set up this useful new iOS 14 feature for your iPhone right now!
Popular stories
Issues with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and other high-end models are frustrating users
Popular stories
New and existing T-Mobile customers are in for another awesome surprise right now
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro/Max vs iPhone 11 Pro/Max

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless