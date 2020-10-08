Check out the Aquamarine Green OnePlus 8T 5G in this official video

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

With less than a week to go until the OnePlus 8T 5G is unveiled, OnePlus has today taken the wraps off its highly anticipated flagship and showcase the rear design in full for the first (official) time. 

This is the Aquamarine Green OnePlus 8T 5G


The upcoming smartphone is shown off in the new Aquamarine Green color that OnePlus has created for it. With previous products the company has focused on matte finishes, but this time around OnePlus has selected a glossy coating.

The OnePlus 8T 5G, according to the company, takes advantage of diffuse reflection, a form of light refraction that scatters light in different angles and directions, to produce a clean and shiny surface capable of mitigating the buildup of fingerprints. 

Essentially, OnePlus is saying that its next flagship won't be a fingerprint magnet. 

A new camera bump with more sensors inside


Coupled with the new color and finish is a different camera bump. The original OnePlus 8 featured a slim, vertical module in the center of the back, but this time around OnePlus has gone for a much larger rectangular bump.

That extra room is put to good use, though. The video published today confirms the presence of a 48-megapixel main shooter paired with optical image stabilization and, while the specs match up with those of the main OnePlus 8 camera, reports suggest a better sensor has been chosen.


There is said to be a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter as well. The other cameras reportedly consist of a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an updated 5-megapixel macro camera. 

Other features include an LED flash and what is presumably a laser autofocus system for sharper shots. As for the selfie camera, that's rumored to boast a 32-megapixel resolution.

What else can be expected from the OnePlus 8T?


Powering the next-generation flagship looks set to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+, which should enable a small but possibly unnoticeable performance boost over the Snapdragon 865-powered OnePlus 8.

It'll likely be combined with a minimum of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. MicroSD card support shouldn't be expected, but pricier models with extra storage and RAM are almost guaranteed.

