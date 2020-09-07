The OnePlus 8T 5G won't be receiving a Pro-branded version

OnePlus 8T 5G specs, announcement, price

Recently leaked information suggests the Recently leaked information suggests the OnePlus 8T packs a 6.55-inch display that supports a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It’s coupled with slim bezels, flat edges, and a small punch hole for the selfie camera.





OnePlus is planning a quad-camera setup for the rear that consists of a 48-megapixel main shooter paired with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.





Sitting on the inside looks set to be the Snapdragon 865+ rather than the Snapdragon 865. Also planned is 128GB of non-expandable internal storage and 8GB of RAM, although other storage configurations are likely.





The OnePlus 8T is expected to make its international debut in late September or early October with Android 11 and OxygenOS 11 straight out of the box.





There is no word on pricing just yet, but the original OnePlus 8 retailed at $699 in the United States at launch.