The OnePlus 8T 5G won't be receiving a Pro-branded version
But the most important year in OnePlus history has arguably been 2020. It has led to the OnePlus 8 series and mid-range OnePlus Nord, but with another two budget smartphones on the way, it seems OnePlus is refocusing its flagship efforts.
To loyal fans the news may come as a disappointment, but the premium OnePlus 8 Pro is still one of the best smartphones released in 2020. And by choosing to launch only the OnePlus 8T, the company can focus on improving the OnePlus 8, which wasn’t received nearly as well.
The OnePlus 8T Pro isn't happening
The highly anticipated OnePlus 8T series will consist of one smartphone rather than two, according to information shared by tipster Max J. OnePlus has decided to concentrate on the cheaper OnePlus 8T and skip the OnePlus 8T Pro entirely.
OnePlus 8T 5G specs, announcement, price
Recently leaked information suggests the OnePlus 8T packs a 6.55-inch display that supports a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It’s coupled with slim bezels, flat edges, and a small punch hole for the selfie camera.
OnePlus is planning a quad-camera setup for the rear that consists of a 48-megapixel main shooter paired with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
Sitting on the inside looks set to be the Snapdragon 865+ rather than the Snapdragon 865. Also planned is 128GB of non-expandable internal storage and 8GB of RAM, although other storage configurations are likely.
The OnePlus 8T is expected to make its international debut in late September or early October with Android 11 and OxygenOS 11 straight out of the box.
There is no word on pricing just yet, but the original OnePlus 8 retailed at $699 in the United States at launch.
