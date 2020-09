OnePlus 'Buds Z' in the works as even cheaper version of OnePlus Buds

Set to be marketed as ‘OnePlus Buds Z’ when made available to purchase, tipster Max J. clarified privately that the new earbuds are being designed as a cheaper version of the existing OnePlus Buds.That means customers can expect a similar design overall and some downgrades on the inside. These could include the removal of the environmental noise cancelation tech that’s featured on the original Buds.OnePlus may eliminate its much-loved fast charging technology too. The OnePlus Buds feature 13.4mm dynamic drivers for deeper bass, but the quality of audio in Buds Z could be poorer.There’s no word on the release date and price at the moment, but an announcement alongside the OnePlus 8T in late September or early October would make quite a lot of sense.Pricing, on the other hand, may end up somewhere around $40 or $50. After all, the existing OnePlus Buds only cost $79 in the United States.