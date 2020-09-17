Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

OnePlus 'Buds Z' in the works as even cheaper version of OnePlus Buds

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 17, 2020, 5:29 AM
OnePlus 'Buds Z' in the works as even cheaper version of OnePlus Buds
The OnePlus Buds arrived a couple of months ago as impressively cheap wireless earbuds complete with fast charging support and fantastic battery life. Now, OnePlus is working on another pair.

The OnePlus Buds Z will be even cheaper


Set to be marketed as ‘OnePlus Buds Z’ when made available to purchase, tipster Max J. clarified privately that the new earbuds are being designed as a cheaper version of the existing OnePlus Buds.

That means customers can expect a similar design overall and some downgrades on the inside. These could include the removal of the environmental noise cancelation tech that’s featured on the original Buds.

OnePlus may eliminate its much-loved fast charging technology too. The OnePlus Buds feature 13.4mm dynamic drivers for deeper bass, but the quality of audio in Buds Z could be poorer.

There’s no word on the release date and price at the moment, but an announcement alongside the OnePlus 8T in late September or early October would make quite a lot of sense.

Pricing, on the other hand, may end up somewhere around $40 or $50. After all, the existing OnePlus Buds only cost $79 in the United States.

US-bound Nord device will offer the highest-resolution camera ever seen on a OnePlus phone: report
US-bound Nord device will offer the highest-resolution camera ever seen on a OnePlus phone: report
yesterday, 4:42 PM, by Anam Hamid
Massive OnePlus 8T 5G leak shows off new design, reveals specs
featured
featured
Massive OnePlus 8T 5G leak shows off new design, reveals specs
3 days ago, 9:29 AM, by Joshua Swingle
US Customs brag about seizing fake AirPods that are actually OnePlus Buds
US Customs brag about seizing fake AirPods that are actually OnePlus Buds
4 days ago, 2:56 AM, by Georgi Zarkov
OnePlus Buds Review
OnePlus Buds Review
Jul 30, 2020, 2:54 AM, by Radoslav Minkov

