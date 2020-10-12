The OnePlus 8T release date is official, when and how to watch the live event stream









When is the OnePlus 8T event? The feisty phone maker just sent us an invitation for the official OnePlus 8T unveiling event, emphasizing precisely the abovementioned two new features - the high charging speed and display refresh. Here's the scoop





October 14, 2020, 10AM Eastern/7am Pacific Time/3PM BST/4PM CEST/7:30PM IST









Where to watch the OnePlus 8T launch event live stream





OnePlus will be streaming the 8T announcement live, and you can watch it embedded right here above, starting at 10AM Eastern on October 14, 2020.









OnePlus 8T preorder start and release date





OnePlus 8T preorder start in the US: 10/14 11:00AM ET

OnePlus 8T preorder gifts and trade-in prices: up to $580 trade-in, free gift with each purchase

OnePlus 8T release date in the US: October 23, 11AM ET





Unfortunately, you will have to wait a bit before you get your grubby mitts on this excellent OnePlus 8 /Pro hybrid with ultrafast 65W charging. Tucked in the press OnePlus 8T press kit is a release date of October 23, a week after the announcements.





Fortunately, however, the OnePlus 8T preorders start right after the launch event with a free gift and up to $580 off with a qualified trade-in. Does that mean that the OnePlus 8T price will be the company's most expensive ever? Watch this space.



