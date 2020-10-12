The OnePlus 8T release date is official, when and how to watch the live event stream
OnePlus is gearing up to steal at least some of Apple's iPhone 12 thunder by introducing its next best thing, the OnePlus 8T, also meant to counter the Galaxy S20 FEs of this world.
The feisty phone maker just sent us an invitation for the official OnePlus 8T unveiling event, emphasizing precisely the abovementioned two new features - the high charging speed and display refresh. Here's the scoop
When is the OnePlus 8T event?
- October 14, 2020, 10AM Eastern/7am Pacific Time/3PM BST/4PM CEST/7:30PM IST
The OnePlus 8T will be announced at a grand online launch event on October 14 at 10am Eastern. Besides the 8T phone, OnePlus intends to unveil a new 5G version of its budget Nord handset, as well as a pair of OnePlus Buds Z true wireless earphones it claims are the bee's knees when it comes to the important price-to-value ratio.
Where to watch the OnePlus 8T launch event live stream
OnePlus will be streaming the 8T announcement live, and you can watch it embedded right here above, starting at 10AM Eastern on October 14, 2020.
OnePlus 8T preorder start and release date
- OnePlus 8T preorder start in the US: 10/14 11:00AM ET
- OnePlus 8T preorder gifts and trade-in prices: up to $580 trade-in, free gift with each purchase
- OnePlus 8T release date in the US: October 23, 11AM ET
Unfortunately, you will have to wait a bit before you get your grubby mitts on this excellent OnePlus 8/Pro hybrid with ultrafast 65W charging. Tucked in the press OnePlus 8T press kit is a release date of October 23, a week after the announcements.
Fortunately, however, the OnePlus 8T preorders start right after the launch event with a free gift and up to $580 off with a qualified trade-in. Does that mean that the OnePlus 8T price will be the company's most expensive ever? Watch this space.
