Android OnePlus 5G

OnePlus 8T camera upgrade teased

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 04, 2020, 6:50 PM
OnePlus 8T camera upgrade teased
The OnePlus 8T will be unveiled on October 14 and while it doesn't look like the phone will feature a new 64MP rear sensor, the company has confirmed a selfie camera upgrade.

The company's current flagships flaunt a 16MP wide front camera and the manufacturer has dropped a hint that the OnePlus 8T will feature an ultra-wide-angle selfie snapper.

OnePlus Nord's front camera system also has a 105-degree 8MP ultrawide unit, in addition to a 32MP wide camera. The OnePlus 8T will likely feature a single front shooter and the megapixel count remains unknown at the moment.

A wide-angle lens will facilitate group pictures and it will also allow you to capture more of the background. 



As for the rear camera array, the phone is expected to feature a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP wide-angle module, a 5MP macro unit, and a 2MP depth module.

The OnePlus 8T will reportedly sport a 6.55-inches display and OnePlus has confirmed it will support a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will also have a 4,500mAh battery and with the 65W Warp Charge tech, you will be able to juice it up in under 40 minutes.

The handset will likely have the Snapdragon 865, and not the Plus variant, under the hood, which will be mated with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. 

The baseline variant will apparently go for around $700.

