Android OnePlus 5G

The OnePlus 8T 5G hype train has left the station ahead of October 14 launch

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 21, 2020, 8:21 AM
The OnePlus 8T 5G hype train has left the station ahead of October 14 launch
UPDATE: In addition to the OnePlus 8T 5G name, the company that never likes to settle... for boring and conventional marketing has officially confirmed the handset's October 14 launch date. The global announcement event will start at 10 AM EDT under the cryptic "Ultra Stops at Nothing" tagline.


Of course, things may not remain cryptic for long, as we fully expect OnePlus to make plenty of exciting announcements in anticipation of the actual October 14 announcement. Stay tuned and check out our original post below for the time being.

##

Not that there was ever any serious doubt, but rumors of a T-series sequel to the OnePlus 8 duo released earlier this year and 2019's 7T and 7T Pro first emerged back in June, with several major leaks revealing pretty much everything you need to know about the company's next flagship in recent weeks.

The company itself disclosed the frontal design of the impending OnePlus 8T 5G before one of the mobile tech world's top leakers added the rear cover to the equation, following up that accidental revelation by also inadvertently divulging evidence suggesting there is indeed a Pro model in the pipeline as well.

OnePlus, of course, is known for teasing the heck out of its unreleased devices publicly, so it shouldn't come as a big surprise that the brand has outright tweeted the full name of its next-gen Android phone over the weekend. What's perhaps a little surprising is that happened on the OnePlus India account rather than the company's main global handle, which might mean nothing... or it could mean that the OnePlus 8T 5G is set to be released (or at least announced) around those parts before anywhere else.

India is arguably the Chinese brand's single biggest market, mind you, so a regional exclusivity of a few days or so is very much possible. That being said, we have no reason to doubt the OnePlus 8T 5G will be sold stateside too in time for the holidays, and we have every reason to expect official availability at one or two of the nation's major wireless service providers.


Unfortunately, all we know on the record is that the OnePlus 8T 5G is "coming soon" to India, but fortunately, almost everything else has been unofficially confirmed of late. The high-end handset is tipped to pack a Snapdragon 865 SoC rather than an 865+, as well as up to 12 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of internal storage space. 

Powered by a 4,500mAh battery expected to support insanely fast 65W Warp Charge technology, the phone is likely to retain the 6.55-inch screen size of the "standard" OnePlus 8 while matching the 120Hz refresh rate capabilities of the larger 8 Pro variant. 

On the back, you'll probably find a completely redesigned camera module with a grand total of four imaging sensors in tow including a 48MP primary shooter, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth cams. For the time being, there's nothing concrete to report on the OnePlus 8T Pro specification front, so it remains unclear if that particular device is in fact real

Last but not least, October 14 is the still fairly distant rumored launch date, with no words on pricing just yet, be it for India or any other market around the world.

8T
OnePlus 8T View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

