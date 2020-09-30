Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Android OnePlus 5G

The OnePlus 8T 5G will turn it up to 11 with a world first

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 30, 2020, 8:39 AM
The OnePlus 8T 5G will turn it up to 11 with a world first
The newest version of the world's most popular mobile operating system has been publicly released in its stable form around three weeks ago, and as always, Android device manufacturers are not exactly rushing to bring the fresh software update to their existing smartphones.

Fortunately, it looks like you won't have to wait much longer for the world's first non-Pixel handset to be commercially rolled out running Android 11 right off the bat. Even though the OnePlus 8T 5G launch event is still a couple of weeks away, the perennially on-the-rise Chinese company is showing no hesitation in boldly claiming this impressive achievement for its upcoming 6.55-inch flagship.

Obviously, the Pixel 5 and 4a (5G) expected to be unveiled later today will beat the OnePlus 8T 5G to the pre-loaded Android 11 punch, but "aside from Google's own products", the surprisingly inexpensive 120Hz powerhouse is set to pave the way that many others will undoubtedly follow in the next few months.


It almost goes without saying that the OnePlus 8T 5G will stand out from Google's in-house phones by applying the latest flavor of the proprietary OxygenOS skin on top of Android 11. OxygenOS 11 is billed as a major "step forward" for hardcore OnePlus fans, touting a "bold new design and improved features and functionality" like a wide range of Always on Display options, easier access to your handset's touch controls, as well as more intuitive animations and gestures.

OnePlus believes its next high-end mobile device will be able to offer the "best combination of hardware and software" possible, including everything from 120Hz Fluid Display technology to a powerful Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 12 gigs of memory and 256 gigs of internal storage space, a 4,500mAh battery with blazing fast 65W Warp Charge support, and a quad rear-facing camera system consisting of a 48MP primary snapper, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and 2MP depth sensor.

In case you're wondering, no, that's not as impressive as what the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G has going for it, and no, there's no 8T Pro 5G model in the pipeline either. But at a starting price of $650 or $700, the 8T 5G spec sheet is certainly impressive enough. 

Related phones

8T
OnePlus 8T View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

