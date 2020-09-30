The OnePlus 8T 5G will turn it up to 11 with a world first
It almost goes without saying that the OnePlus 8T 5G will stand out from Google's in-house phones by applying the latest flavor of the proprietary OxygenOS skin on top of Android 11. OxygenOS 11 is billed as a major "step forward" for hardcore OnePlus fans, touting a "bold new design and improved features and functionality" like a wide range of Always on Display options, easier access to your handset's touch controls, as well as more intuitive animations and gestures.
OnePlus believes its next high-end mobile device will be able to offer the "best combination of hardware and software" possible, including everything from 120Hz Fluid Display technology to a powerful Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 12 gigs of memory and 256 gigs of internal storage space, a 4,500mAh battery with blazing fast 65W Warp Charge support, and a quad rear-facing camera system consisting of a 48MP primary snapper, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and 2MP depth sensor.
In case you're wondering, no, that's not as impressive as what the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G has going for it, and no, there's no 8T Pro 5G model in the pipeline either. But at a starting price of $650 or $700, the 8T 5G spec sheet is certainly impressive enough.
