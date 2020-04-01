Accessories Android OnePlus

Several official OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro cases have leaked

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 01, 2020, 5:39 AM
Virtually every time a new smartphone is announced, the associated brand unveils a range of official cases. OnePlus is no exception to this rule and thanks to Evan Blass we now know what the official OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro cases look like.

The Sandstone Case will be available in several colors 


Before proceeding, do note that the exact number of cases being worked on by OnePlus remains a mystery at the moment. But this particular leak shows that at least five OnePlus 8 and three OnePlus 8 Pro cases are on the way in a range of colors and finishes.

Leading the way is an official Sandstone case for both devices. This accessory has become a fan favorite over the years and OnePlus plans to build upon that success by offering it in never-before-seen colors.

Specifically, the company has developed a Cyan Sandstone case option that goes perfectly with the new Glacial Green OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro models. There is also a Purple Sandstone case which appears to have been designed with the Interstellar Glow OnePlus 8 in mind.

Unfortunately, there’s no word yet on whether it’ll be made available for buyers of the Pro flagship. On the bright side, one option that is definitely in the works for the OnePlus 8 Pro is the traditional Black Sandstone case. 

There isn’t a render of the standard OnePlus 8 option, but considering a black version of that smartphone is also in the works, it’d be silly not to offer one.

Nylon, Karbon, and Clear Cases are also coming


Next up on the list is an official Karbon case, another accessory that has been made available in the past. OnePlus seems pretty committed to the design and appears to have developed versions of the case for both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Once again, there’s no guarantee these options won’t be made available for the pricier OnePlus 8 Pro, but the renders shared today do point towards at least two exclusive cases for the standard OnePlus 8.

The first one is a Nylon Bumper Case that unsurprisingly resembles the one offered for the OnePlus 7 Pro quite closely. The second, on the other hand, is an official clear case.

The latter will come in handy for those of you looking to protect the Interstellar Glow OnePlus 8 without concealing the gorgeous finish. It will also look good on the Glacial Green OnePlus 8, as shown in these renders.

Related phones

8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

