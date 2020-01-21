Verizon's OnePlus 8 5G vs 8 Pro vs Lite (Z) specs and price pre-release comparison











Can you guess which one is the most interesting? Well, ring a bell, it's the OnePlus 8 Pro and that, together with the pure 8 5G on Verizon , are the only ones that are going to make it in the West, while the Lite will probably be China-only.





Display: 6.55" 1080p 90Hz (OnePlus 8 5G) vs 6.78" 1440p 120Hz Fluid Display (OnePlus 8 Pro)

Processor: Snapdragon 865

Price: up to $799 (OnePlus 8) vs $999 (OnePlus 8 Pro)

Memory: 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

Camera: 48MP main sensors, 16MP wide (OnePlus 8) vs 48MP wide + telephoto (OnePlus 8 Pro)

Battery: 4300mAh (OnePlus 8) vs 4510mAh (OnePlus 8 Pro)

OnePlus 8 vs 8 Pro and Lite (Z) design and displays





The "light" flagship model trend is back in full swing, it seems, as, after holding out for years with a single model, then moving on to "T" versions, OnePlus is now gearing up to announce the unholy trinity of OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8 Lite models. Well, the Lite may actually be called OnePlus Z , indicating that it's in a whole different category.





The designs of the 8 and Pro models leaked out first, leaving us in the dark about the Lite version until an alleged dummy appeared in a box somewhere, most likely in the offices of a case maker. It depicted a tri-camera design, but a good half of the phone was hidden from plain sight.





Thanks to Roland Quandt of WinFuture , and the good guys from OnLeaks , however, now all three of the expected OnePlus phones have been rendered in pretty detail already, including the heretofore elusive 8 Lite (Z). Here are the likely looks.









In the meantime, OnePlus itself detailed the new and improved displays that the phones are going to carry, at least the 8 and 8 Pro. A series of tweets teased the smooth 120Hz Fluid Display and the lengths that the company has gone to to ensure that the OLED panels of the 8-series will be as vibrant and shining as they come with up to 1000 nits of peak brightness.













In addition to the "breathtakingly smooth" 120Hz refresh and the 1000 nits, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz is promised which is nothing unseen of course, as phones like the Asus ROG series, as well as Apple's iPad Pros have it, too.





The OnePlus 120Hz Fluid Display: The smoothest, most effortless scrolling experience ever on a smartphone. pic.twitter.com/I4FWP64NfO — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 15, 2020





The other important takeaway from the teasers is that company is promising "many major apps" will be optimized to take "full advantage" of the upgraded refresh rate, with the integration of MEMC technology guaranteeing smoother playback for all the video content that's still produced at modest 24 or 30fps.





If you’ve seen high-quality TVs, you’re no stranger to MEMC. We’ve created a custom MEMC chip that can push ordinary 30fps video up to 120, so any video gets the full advantage of our 120Hz Fluid Display. pic.twitter.com/YPD3fw5uOn — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 16, 2020



Last but not least, the next generation of OnePlus's "Fluid Display" will provide support for 10-bit color, reaching "industry-leading" accuracy standards. Sounds great, but, as usual, the question mark about the OnePlus phones will be the camera prowess, as all else is usually top-notch and the 8-series displays won't be an exception this year, it seems.









OnePlus 8 vs 8 Pro and Z (Lite) specs comparison









Back in September, we heard that Verizon Wireless may launch its very first smartphone made by OnePlus, and at the time it was thought that this smartphone could be the OnePlus 8 Pro. The newest scoop, however, is that Verizon may actually release the OnePlus 8 instead. Given that 8 is the one likely to land as Verizon's first OnePlus phone, we'll start with it in the specs comparison table below, then move on to the Pro and Lite models.









OnePlus 8 Pro specs





The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3140 (QHD+). A leaked spec sheet shows the phone powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform with 8GB of memory paired with 128GB or 256GB of storage, and another variant will be available with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The memory chips found on the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will be the latest LPDDR5 version. The device will include UFS (Universal Flash Storage) 3.0 allowing apps and games to open quickly.



The OnePlus 8 Pro reportedly features a 48-megapixel main camera and a second 48-megapixel sensor that likely boasts an ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also an 8-megapixel camera that should boast a 3x telephoto lens and a mysterious 5-megapixel color sensor.





A punch-hole selfie camera weighs in at 16MP and a 4500mAh capacity battery is included that can be charged at 50W in 35 minutes, claim leaked specs sheets. You are going to need it to maintain that "smoothest" 120Hz display refresh option here.





OnePlus 8 5G specs





Although physically similar to the Pro-branded model, and still 5G-capable, the regular OnePlus 8 is quite a bit different. For example, the display has been downsized to 6.55-inches and now supports a 90Hz refresh rate alongside a Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080p) resolution.





Some pretty significant changes have also been made in the camera department. The depth sensor is now gone and has been replaced with what could be a 2-megapixel macro camera, for example, and the telephoto is nowhere to be seen. The ultra-wide-angle shooter has also been downgraded to a 16-megapixel sensor.





Both the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will carry an IP68 rating. This means that both models are impervious to dust and can be submerged in up to 5-feet for water for as long as 30 minutes.





It also should be available with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM paired with 128GB and 256GB of storage; those who desire more memory may be able to pick up the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.





OnePlus 8 Z (Lite) specs





As for the 6.4" OnePlus Z (8 Lite) that may also be a 5G-capable phone, judging from its Dimension 1000 chipset - it will make do with a 1080p display, and a 4000mAh battery, as well as less memory compared to its more decked-out siblings. Unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro, there are no curved edges this time around and the bezels are slightly thicker. Despite the lower price tag, though, OnePlus has apparently retained the smooth 90Hz refresh rate.



The choice of a MediaTek processor tells us that this will be a strictly Asian model that won't see the light of day here in the US, where Qualcomm's Snapdragon family rules the 4G and 5G airwaves. Oh, well, at least it looks pretty in blue above.



Turning the smartphone over reveals a pretty big camera module that sits in the top-left corner of the panel. It’s home to a 48-megapixel primary shooter coupled with unspecified 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors. An LED flash and what is likely a laser autofocus system complete the package.





OnePlus 8 vs 8 Pro and Z (8 Lite) prices and release date





The starting price of the 8-series should be just about the equivalent of $430, but that is for the Lite (Z) model. Verizon's OnePlus 8 will eventually land at around $540 for the base version, while the top-shelf OnePlus 8 Pro is said to land a bit north of $700 in April when the whole set will likely be released after making a cameo at the official April 14 event





That's a bit earlier than the usual May timeframe, but OnePlus decided to pull the release a bit earlier this year so it has a fighting chance against the Galaxy and LG onslaught that is expected for next month.









Keep in mind, however, that those prices have been quoted in local currency, so they might be a tad higher when they hit US carriers like T-Mobile and Verizon, and by slightly we mean that they often happen to be 20% higher when they reach this side of the pond. Unless OnePlus is fighting for market share increase, that is, as it should be doing stateside.





a trend in the sector is that the increase in performance and functionality also corresponds to an increase in prices ," but we all know what that means. Would you buy a OnePlus phone if it nears the $1000 mark? If, however, the immortal words of Pete Lau that this year the top-shelf model may hit a grand materialize, then the 20% price hike rule may apply. Well, he actually said that "," but we all know what that means. Would you buy a OnePlus phone if it nears the $1000 mark?





Would you buy a $1000 OnePlus phone? Yes No Yes 17.84% No 82.16%



