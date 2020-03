The announcement date of the OnePlus 8 series is finally official

Both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are tipped to adopt a trendy hole punch design with almost no visible screen bezels, but in addition to being slightly smaller, the "regular" 6.5-inch model could also skip the state-of-the-art 120Hz refresh rate technology of the 6.7-inch Pro variant.









All we get is a fairly generic "Lead with Speed" tagline, a glance at one of the phones' sides, and a start time for the aforementioned April 14 launch. That's 11 AM EDT, which converts to 4 PM BST and 8:30 PM IST. By the way, since the event will apparently be dedicated to the "OnePlus 8 series", it's probably safe not to expect the mid-range OnePlus Z to see daylight in a couple of weeks.





As you can imagine, the undoubtedly private and muted affair will be livestreamed online, and you can already add the time and date to your calendar on this webpage





The incredibly well-reviewed OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro are almost a year old (and available at lower than ever prices ), which can only mean one thing. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are right around the corner, launching a full month earlier than you might have expected after looking at the company's 2019 schedule.