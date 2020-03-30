Android OnePlus

The announcement date of the OnePlus 8 series is finally official

The incredibly well-reviewed OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro are almost a year old (and available at lower than ever prices), which can only mean one thing. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are right around the corner, launching a full month earlier than you might have expected after looking at the company's 2019 schedule.

A mid-April announcement has been rumored for quite some time, and after much consideration, the April 14 date is now official. Interestingly, OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau says the launch date was "pushed back three times out of concern for the current situation" before the company finally decided to "move forward" and settle on this date, which means the two aforementioned high-end phones could have been unveiled even earlier if it wasn't for the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking of settling, there will obviously be no such thing this year in terms of specs and features, as OnePlus is even expected to jump on the wireless charging and water resistance bandwagons for the first time in its history. Keep in mind that the non-Pro OnePlus 8 is pretty much guaranteed to share an IP68 water and dust protection rating with its higher-end sibling while skipping the wireless charging functionality to be able to start at a reasonable price.


Both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are tipped to adopt a trendy hole punch design with almost no visible screen bezels, but in addition to being slightly smaller, the "regular" 6.5-inch model could also skip the state-of-the-art 120Hz refresh rate technology of the 6.7-inch Pro variant. 

You can check out the full spec sheets and some of the most eye-catching paint jobs of the two upcoming handsets in our previous reports based on credible speculation and high-quality leaks from rock-solid sources, although it's worth pointing out that OnePlus is not confirming much in its April 14 event teaser released today.

All we get is a fairly generic "Lead with Speed" tagline, a glance at one of the phones' sides, and a start time for the aforementioned April 14 launch. That's 11 AM EDT, which converts to 4 PM BST and 8:30 PM IST. By the way, since the event will apparently be dedicated to the "OnePlus 8 series", it's probably safe not to expect the mid-range OnePlus Z to see daylight in a couple of weeks.

As you can imagine, the undoubtedly private and muted affair will be livestreamed online, and you can already add the time and date to your calendar on this webpage.

