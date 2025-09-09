iPhone 17 launch event
Get ready for the iPhone 17 reveal!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Apple is set to announce the latest iPhone 17 series, the next generation Apple Watch, the new AirPods Pro, and the iPhone 17 Air. Join PhoneArena's live coverage on Tuesday, September 9, at 10 AM PT / 12 PM CDT / 6 PM BST.
A $300 freebie just made the OnePlus 13 impossible to pass up
You can also save up to $100 on the phone with a trade-in.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The OnePlus 13 is easily one of the best phones on the market, and you can currently score one with a pretty awesome freebie at the official OnePlus store.
While this powerhouse of a phone is selling at full price, shoppers can now get a free OnePlus Watch 2 with purchase, scoring sweet savings of around $300 in the process. In addition, they can trade in an eligible device to slash up to $100 off the phone’s cost. That’s a total of $400 in savings if you receive the full trade-in discount, making this deal one that’s hard to pass up, especially if you’re looking for a new smartwatch as well.
Sure, nothing beats grabbing a high-end phone at a lower price without needing a trade-in. Therefore, you might want to check out Amazon’s deal on the 512GB model, which knocks $70 off the flagship’s price. Just keep in mind, this one doesn’t come with a free smartwatch.
Whichever deal you choose, you should know you just can’t go wrong with the OnePlus 13. Designed to stand toe to toe against the phenomenal Galaxy S25 Ultra, this bad boy delivers insane levels of performance, courtesy of its high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This makes it a top choice for power users or shoppers who want a phone that will stay relevant for years.
Now factor in the free OnePlus Watch 2, which is loaded with features, by the way, and you’ve got a solid reason to act fast and grab a brand-new OnePlus 13 right now. So, don’t miss out!
While this powerhouse of a phone is selling at full price, shoppers can now get a free OnePlus Watch 2 with purchase, scoring sweet savings of around $300 in the process. In addition, they can trade in an eligible device to slash up to $100 off the phone’s cost. That’s a total of $400 in savings if you receive the full trade-in discount, making this deal one that’s hard to pass up, especially if you’re looking for a new smartwatch as well.
Sure, nothing beats grabbing a high-end phone at a lower price without needing a trade-in. Therefore, you might want to check out Amazon’s deal on the 512GB model, which knocks $70 off the flagship’s price. Just keep in mind, this one doesn’t come with a free smartwatch.
Whichever deal you choose, you should know you just can’t go wrong with the OnePlus 13. Designed to stand toe to toe against the phenomenal Galaxy S25 Ultra, this bad boy delivers insane levels of performance, courtesy of its high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This makes it a top choice for power users or shoppers who want a phone that will stay relevant for years.
In addition, it packs a 50 MP main camera that takes beautiful photos with vibrant colors, all while the 6.8-inch OLED screen with a 3168×1440 resolution and HDR support offers a pleasant viewing experience on the go. And with this being a proper OnePlus flagship, it rocks a massive 6,000 mAh battery and supports 80 W fast charging. Thanks to that, it can easily last you the whole day without top-ups and reach 100% charge after only 43 minutes of charging. If that’s not enough, you also get a charging brick inside the box.
Now factor in the free OnePlus Watch 2, which is loaded with features, by the way, and you’ve got a solid reason to act fast and grab a brand-new OnePlus 13 right now. So, don’t miss out!
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: