Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Get ready for the iPhone 17 reveal!
iPhone 17 launch event
Get ready for the iPhone 17 reveal!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Apple is set to announce the latest iPhone 17 series, the next generation Apple Watch, the new AirPods Pro, and the iPhone 17 Air. Join PhoneArena's live coverage on Tuesday, September 9, at 10 AM PT / 12 PM CDT / 6 PM BST.

A $300 freebie just made the OnePlus 13 impossible to pass up

You can also save up to $100 on the phone with a trade-in.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the OnePlus 13.
The OnePlus 13 is easily one of the best phones on the market, and you can currently score one with a pretty awesome freebie at the official OnePlus store.

While this powerhouse of a phone is selling at full price, shoppers can now get a free OnePlus Watch 2 with purchase, scoring sweet savings of around $300 in the process. In addition, they can trade in an eligible device to slash up to $100 off the phone’s cost. That’s a total of $400 in savings if you receive the full trade-in discount, making this deal one that’s hard to pass up, especially if you’re looking for a new smartwatch as well.

OnePlus 13: Save up to $100 with trade-in + free smartwatch!

$799 90
$899 99
$100 off (11%)
OnePlus lets you score a free OnePlus Watch 2 with the purchase of the OnePlus 13. This saves you $300. On top of that, you can trade in your old phone to cut $100 off its price. Don't waste time and save now!
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 13: Save $70 on Amazon!

$70 off (7%)
Alternatively, feel free to grab the 512GB version of this powerhouse for $70 off its price on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon


Sure, nothing beats grabbing a high-end phone at a lower price without needing a trade-in. Therefore, you might want to check out Amazon’s deal on the 512GB model, which knocks $70 off the flagship’s price. Just keep in mind, this one doesn’t come with a free smartwatch.

Whichever deal you choose, you should know you just can’t go wrong with the OnePlus 13. Designed to stand toe to toe against the phenomenal Galaxy S25 Ultra, this bad boy delivers insane levels of performance, courtesy of its high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This makes it a top choice for power users or shoppers who want a phone that will stay relevant for years.

In addition, it packs a 50 MP main camera that takes beautiful photos with vibrant colors, all while the 6.8-inch OLED screen with a 3168×1440 resolution and HDR support offers a pleasant viewing experience on the go. And with this being a proper OnePlus flagship, it rocks a massive 6,000 mAh battery and supports 80 W fast charging. Thanks to that, it can easily last you the whole day without top-ups and reach 100% charge after only 43 minutes of charging. If that’s not enough, you also get a charging brick inside the box.

Now factor in the free OnePlus Watch 2, which is loaded with features, by the way, and you’ve got a solid reason to act fast and grab a brand-new OnePlus 13 right now. So, don’t miss out!

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Expired
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 1

Home Internet

by shawgirl3 • 2

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 5
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
As more reps leave, it's seems that we are seeing the end of T-Mobile as we know it
As more reps leave, it's seems that we are seeing the end of T-Mobile as we know it
New Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra image reveals their superiority over Galaxy S25 series
New Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra image reveals their superiority over Galaxy S25 series
To improve customer service, you'll never guess what T-Mobile reps cannot bring on the sales floor
To improve customer service, you'll never guess what T-Mobile reps cannot bring on the sales floor
Say it isn't so: New report tips extravagant iPhone 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max starting prices
Say it isn't so: New report tips extravagant iPhone 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max starting prices

Latest News

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a true budget delight at just under $210
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a true budget delight at just under $210
The iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s sacrifice for its vision of the future
The iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s sacrifice for its vision of the future
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
AT&T continues to reduce its copper footprint
AT&T continues to reduce its copper footprint
Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to give you two core reasons to upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to give you two core reasons to upgrade
Editing your photos is much easier after the Google Photos redesign rolling out now on Android
Editing your photos is much easier after the Google Photos redesign rolling out now on Android
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless