Powerhouse OnePlus 12 gets generous $250 discount at Best Buy
With its speedy performance, stunning display, capable cameras, and fast charging, this phone is a no-brainer at its current price. Don't miss out!
A few weeks ago, we reported on a bonkers deal on the former flagship OnePlus 12 that allowed bargain hunters to score this powerhouse for up to a whopping $350 off at the official store. Sadly, OnePlus is currently out of stock on the OnePlus 12, so you can’t get one at such a high discount right now. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t still save big on this capable phone.
The OnePlus 12 may be an older phone, but let’s not forget it was among the best smartphones on the market not long ago. This means it still has a lot to offer, especially at just $649.99.
Speaking of photos and videos, it rocks a 50MP main camera and a 32MP snapper for selfies, allowing you to take stunning pictures and capture clips in 8K resolution. It also delivers an incredible viewing experience, thanks to a beautiful 6.82-inch AMOLED screen with a 3168 x 1440 resolution and HDR and Dolby Vision support. Additionally, it packs a high 120Hz refresh rate, making it feel even more responsive.
If all that’s not enough, its onboard 5,400mAh battery can easily get you through the day without top-ups, all while its 80W wired charging can recharge the cell in just 37 minutes, which is really, really fast.
So, yeah! The OnePlus 12 may be an older-gen device, but it’s definitely still worth getting, especially at $250 off. Therefore, don’t hesitate—grab one with this deal now!
We’re excited to share that Best Buy is offering a $250 discount on this bad boy, allowing you to grab one for $649.99 instead of paying its usual cost of around $900. There’s no telling how long this deal will last, so it may be a good idea to act fast and save now while you still can!
With a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset on board and 16GB of RAM, it delivers fast performance and can handle anything you throw its way. This is also the 512GB version, so you’ll have plenty of storage for all your photos and videos.
