Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Powerhouse OnePlus 12 gets generous $250 discount at Best Buy

With its speedy performance, stunning display, capable cameras, and fast charging, this phone is a no-brainer at its current price. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the OnePlus 12.
A few weeks ago, we reported on a bonkers deal on the former flagship OnePlus 12 that allowed bargain hunters to score this powerhouse for up to a whopping $350 off at the official store. Sadly, OnePlus is currently out of stock on the OnePlus 12, so you can’t get one at such a high discount right now. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t still save big on this capable phone.

We’re excited to share that Best Buy is offering a $250 discount on this bad boy, allowing you to grab one for $649.99 instead of paying its usual cost of around $900. There’s no telling how long this deal will last, so it may be a good idea to act fast and save now while you still can!

OnePlus 12 512GB/16GB: Save $250 at Best Buy!

$649 99
$899 99
$250 off (28%)
Best Buy is offering a sweet $250 discount on the OnePlus 12 with 512GB of storage, allowing you to grab one for just under $650. The phone is absolutely still worth getting, so don't miss out and save with this deal now!
Buy at OnePlus


The OnePlus 12 may be an older phone, but let’s not forget it was among the best smartphones on the market not long ago. This means it still has a lot to offer, especially at just $649.99.

With a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset on board and 16GB of RAM, it delivers fast performance and can handle anything you throw its way. This is also the 512GB version, so you’ll have plenty of storage for all your photos and videos.

Speaking of photos and videos, it rocks a 50MP main camera and a 32MP snapper for selfies, allowing you to take stunning pictures and capture clips in 8K resolution. It also delivers an incredible viewing experience, thanks to a beautiful 6.82-inch AMOLED screen with a 3168 x 1440 resolution and HDR and Dolby Vision support. Additionally, it packs a high 120Hz refresh rate, making it feel even more responsive.

If all that’s not enough, its onboard 5,400mAh battery can easily get you through the day without top-ups, all while its 80W wired charging can recharge the cell in just 37 minutes, which is really, really fast.

So, yeah! The OnePlus 12 may be an older-gen device, but it’s definitely still worth getting, especially at $250 off. Therefore, don’t hesitate—grab one with this deal now!
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 9

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Motorola's unexpected rise proves that Samsung's foldable strategy is wrong (but can be fixed)
Motorola's unexpected rise proves that Samsung's foldable strategy is wrong (but can be fixed)
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way

Latest News

Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless