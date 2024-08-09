Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Nova Launcher's future uncertain after major layoffs

By
3comments
Nova Launcher's future uncertain after major layoffs
Nova Launcher, a popular Android launcher, is facing an uncertain future after its parent company, Branch Metrics, laid off most of its team, including nearly everyone involved with Nova. This news has left many Android enthusiasts concerned about the future of the app and its development.

The layoffs were announced by former Nova Launcher team members on social media. Rob Wainwright and Cliff Wade, both veterans of the Nova team, shared the news on X and Discord, respectively. According to their messages, Branch Metrics laid off over a hundred employees across the company, including almost everyone on the Nova team except for its founder and original developer, Kevin Barry.

Nova Launcher&#039;s future uncertain after major layoffs

Rob Wainwright's (Nova Launcher Developer) statement on X

What does this mean for Nova Launcher?

It's still too early to say for sure what the layoffs will mean for Nova Launcher's future. Officially, former team members have expressed confidence that Kevin Barry will continue to develop the app. However, it's hard not to be concerned about the impact of losing so much of the team.

One immediate consequence is the loss of customer support and PR. With only Kevin Barry left, Nova Launcher is now effectively a one-man show. Additionally, development is likely to slow down significantly. Kevin has stated that he's already working on Nova 8.1, but it will have a "cut scope compared to what was planned."

A History of Nova Launcher

Nova Launcher has been a popular choice for Android users for many years. It offers a high degree of customization, allowing users to personalize their home screens and app drawers. The app has also been praised for its performance and stability.

Branch Metrics acquired Nova Launcher in 2022. At the time, there was some skepticism about the future of the app under new ownership. However, Branch Metrics assured users that they were committed to supporting Nova Launcher and its development.

Kevin Barry's statement

In response to the layoffs, Kevin Barry released a statement on the Nova Launcher blog. He assured users that he is still committed to the app and that he will continue to control its direction and development. He also acknowledged the contributions of the former team members and thanked them for their hard work.

I've always been the lead and primary contributor to Nova Launcher and that hasn't changed. I will continue to control the direction and development of Nova Launcher.
Kevin Barry, Nova Launcher creator

It remains to be seen how the layoffs will impact the app's development in the long term. Hopefully, Kevin Barry will be able to continue working on the app and bring Nova 8.1 to users as previously promised.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
The iPhone 16 series will be the most Android Apple series ever
The iPhone 16 series will be the most Android Apple series ever

Latest News

Instagram extends carousel capacity for summer "photo dumps"
Instagram extends carousel capacity for summer "photo dumps"
Google TV Streamer is the first to bring the benefits of the new Android 14 for TVs
Google TV Streamer is the first to bring the benefits of the new Android 14 for TVs
Chrome, Firefox, and Safari users need to beware of this security vulnerability
Chrome, Firefox, and Safari users need to beware of this security vulnerability
New OxygenOS update is now rolling out to OnePlus devices
New OxygenOS update is now rolling out to OnePlus devices
Pixel 9's launch ruined thanks to price hikes? Maybe Google made a bad call this time
Pixel 9's launch ruined thanks to price hikes? Maybe Google made a bad call this time
Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless