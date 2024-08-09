Nova Launcher's future uncertain after major layoffs







One immediate consequence is the loss of customer support and PR. With only Kevin Barry left, Nova Launcher is now effectively a one-man show. Additionally, development is likely to slow down significantly. Kevin has stated that he's already working on Nova 8.1, but it will have a "cut scope compared to what was planned."

In response to the layoffs, Kevin Barry released a statement on the Nova Launcher blog . He assured users that he is still committed to the app and that he will continue to control its direction and development. He also acknowledged the contributions of the former team members and thanked them for their hard work.

Kevin Barry, Nova Launcher creator

It remains to be seen how the layoffs will impact the app's development in the long term. Hopefully, Kevin Barry will be able to continue working on the app and bring Nova 8.1 to users as previously promised.

Nova Launcher, a popular Android launcher, is facing an uncertain future after its parent company, Branch Metrics, laid off most of its team, including nearly everyone involved with Nova. This news has left many Android enthusiasts concerned about the future of the app and its development.The layoffs were announced by former Nova Launcher team members on social media. Rob Wainwright and Cliff Wade, both veterans of the Nova team, shared the news on X and Discord, respectively. According to their messages, Branch Metrics laid off over a hundred employees across the company, including almost everyone on the Nova team except for its founder and original developer, Kevin Barry.