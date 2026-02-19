Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Prices for the Nothing Phone (4a) series have leaked — prepare to dig deeper

Leaks keep mounting for the upcoming Nothing phones, and pricing details have just emerged.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Nothing
Front and back view of the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro.
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro for reference. | Image by PhoneArena

Nothing's Phone (4a) lineup is getting announced on March 5, 2026, as we recently discovered from Carl Pei's X post that "vandalizes" Apple's March event

Does this actually mean you need to wait a few more weeks to find out the two things that truly matter: specs and price? Maybe not. 

The Nothing Phone (4a) series price might have been revealed



A Dealabs report surfaced on February 18 (machine translated), giving us some details on the pricing, and the news isn't necessarily awesome. The French media claims the €400 mark has been exceeded. Let's get some details. 

Reportedly, the Nothing Phone (4a) will come in a single 256GB storage configuration, with either 8GB or 12GB RAM available. Dealabs claims users will be able to choose from four color variants: 

  • Black
  • White
  • Pink
  • Blue

Nothing Phone (4a) "finishing touches" teaser. | Video by X

In your opinion, is the price increase justified?
0 Votes

Leaks suggest the Pink and Blue color options will be exclusively reserved for the 12/256GB configuration. Price-wise, the Nothing Phone (4a) is expected to cost  €50 more than the (3a). If this sticks, you might be looking at at least $460 for the Nothing Phone (4a)'s base storage configuration. 

Recommended For You

As for the Pro model, Dealabs reports it might arrive with either 128GB or 256GB of storage and 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Color-wise, you may be able to pick from:

  • Black
  • Silver
  • Pink

The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro's fancy Pink color variant might be reserved for the 12/256GB variant. What's more, the Pro is likely to receive a price increase as well, with Dealabs suggesting you may be looking at a €90 hike. 

Assuming this is true, the (4a) Pro's standard storage version could set you back nearly $570. That's not exactly cheap, is it? 

Nothing Phone (4a) specs


We've been hearing spec leaks for quite some time now, with one X post from leaker Debayan Roy suggesting both options will feature 1.5K OLED displays, 50MP main cameras, and UFS 3.1 storage. 



Dealabs gives us extra details, particularly on the camera front. The Nothing Phone (4a) might pack a triple camera on the rear, featuring a 50MP main lens with a 3.5 optical zoom and optical image stabilization (OIS). On the front, the device could come with a 32MP selfie sensor.

Supposedly, the 4a will pack a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 30-120Hz refresh rate, plus 50W fast charging.

The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro might feature an even smoother (and larger) screen, supposedly measuring 6.83 inches that refreshes at 144Hz. It's rumored to come with a Glyph Matrix display, borrowed from the Nothing Phone (3).

The "era of cheap phones" is over


Carl Pei has already warned us that price hikes are inevitable. But the Nothing Phone (4a) series seems to come with some nice hardware changes. If the leaks turn out to be correct, we might be looking at a step up from the "budget-forward" spirit. And that's never a bad thing, even if we have to dig deeper into our pocket.

Still, the Nothing Phone (4a) has tough competition to beat. The OnePlus 15R, for instance, doesn't cost too much more, and yet it packs a truly flagship-grade processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Related articles


Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Unintended T-Mobile plan change triggered by certain purchases
Unintended T-Mobile plan change triggered by certain purchases
Most of our readers say "no thanks" to flashy colors on the upcoming Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
Most of our readers say "no thanks" to flashy colors on the upcoming Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
Will Android Auto finally bring back the thing it took away from us years ago?
Will Android Auto finally bring back the thing it took away from us years ago?

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless