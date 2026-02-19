Prices for the Nothing Phone (4a) series have leaked — prepare to dig deeper
Leaks keep mounting for the upcoming Nothing phones, and pricing details have just emerged.
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
Nothing's Phone (4a) lineup is getting announced on March 5, 2026, as we recently discovered from Carl Pei's X post that "vandalizes" Apple's March event.
Does this actually mean you need to wait a few more weeks to find out the two things that truly matter: specs and price? Maybe not.
The Nothing Phone (4a) series price might have been revealed
February 17, 2026
A Dealabs report surfaced on February 18 (machine translated), giving us some details on the pricing, and the news isn't necessarily awesome. The French media claims the €400 mark has been exceeded. Let's get some details.
Reportedly, the Nothing Phone (4a) will come in a single 256GB storage configuration, with either 8GB or 12GB RAM available. Dealabs claims users will be able to choose from four color variants:
- Black
- White
- Pink
- Blue
Finishing touches. pic.twitter.com/90kri6c2Hp— Nothing (@nothing) February 18, 2026
Nothing Phone (4a) "finishing touches" teaser. | Video by X
In your opinion, is the price increase justified?
Leaks suggest the Pink and Blue color options will be exclusively reserved for the 12/256GB configuration. Price-wise, the Nothing Phone (4a) is expected to cost €50 more than the (3a). If this sticks, you might be looking at at least $460 for the Nothing Phone (4a)'s base storage configuration.
The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro's fancy Pink color variant might be reserved for the 12/256GB variant. What's more, the Pro is likely to receive a price increase as well, with Dealabs suggesting you may be looking at a €90 hike.
Assuming this is true, the (4a) Pro's standard storage version could set you back nearly $570. That's not exactly cheap, is it?
Nothing Phone (4a) specs
We've been hearing spec leaks for quite some time now, with one X post from leaker Debayan Roy suggesting both options will feature 1.5K OLED displays, 50MP main cameras, and UFS 3.1 storage.
Nothing Phone 4a :— Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) February 18, 2026
Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, UFS 3.1
1.5K 120Hz flat OLED
50MP +8 UW+ 50MP telephoto
Nothing Phone 4a Pro :
Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, UFS 3.1
1.5K 144Hz flat OLED
50MP +UW+ 50MP persicope
Both:
~5000mAh+50W
IP65
Launch : March 5 , 4PM IST
Dealabs gives us extra details, particularly on the camera front. The Nothing Phone (4a) might pack a triple camera on the rear, featuring a 50MP main lens with a 3.5 optical zoom and optical image stabilization (OIS). On the front, the device could come with a 32MP selfie sensor.
Supposedly, the 4a will pack a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 30-120Hz refresh rate, plus 50W fast charging.
The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro might feature an even smoother (and larger) screen, supposedly measuring 6.83 inches that refreshes at 144Hz. It's rumored to come with a Glyph Matrix display, borrowed from the Nothing Phone (3).
The "era of cheap phones" is over
Carl Pei has already warned us that price hikes are inevitable. But the Nothing Phone (4a) series seems to come with some nice hardware changes. If the leaks turn out to be correct, we might be looking at a step up from the "budget-forward" spirit. And that's never a bad thing, even if we have to dig deeper into our pocket.
Still, the Nothing Phone (4a) has tough competition to beat. The OnePlus 15R, for instance, doesn't cost too much more, and yet it packs a truly flagship-grade processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
