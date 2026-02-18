Nothing is looking for fans to test its next phone, the Nothing Phone (4a) series

Nothing promotes is Community Review Program for the Nothing Phone (4a) series. | Image by Nothing





If you have been paying attention to Nothing and their unorthodox approach to tech, then you might want to pay close attention to their latest move. The company is opening a special door for their fans to get involved in the development process of their next big release, which is a chance that does not come around very often.