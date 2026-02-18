Nothing is looking for fans to test its next phone, the Nothing Phone (4a) series
Applications are open to Nothing's in-house testing program for the Phone (4a) series.
Nothing promotes is Community Review Program for the Nothing Phone (4a) series. | Image by Nothing
If you have been paying attention to Nothing and their unorthodox approach to tech, then you might want to pay close attention to their latest move. The company is opening a special door for their fans to get involved in the development process of their next big release, which is a chance that does not come around very often.
A new way to test the upcoming Nothing Phone (4a)
Nothing just shared some exciting news in a new post regarding their next Phone (4a) release. The company is looking for members of their community to join their official Community Review Program. This means that the average user will have a chance to get their hands on the hardware before the rest of the world. The program is for users that have something to say and can offer valuable feedback on the hardware, with the goal to help others understand what the device is all about.
How to get involved in the program
If you are looking to get your foot in the door and get involved in the Nothing Review Program, then you first have to be a member of the Nothing Community. When you apply for the program, you will have to show your previous experience (if any) when it comes to tech reviews. This will give you a chance to show everyone else your unboxing and review process, however, you do not have to be a professional reviewer in order to participate.
What we are hearing about the new hardware
Nothing Phone (3a) vs. (3a) Pro. | Image by PhoneArena
According to the latest leaks, it appears that Nothing is going to launch the Phone (4a) and (4a) Pro in the spring, as early as March 5, in an attempt to compete with the upcoming budget phone competitors. Additionally, the Phone (4a) and (4a) Pro are said to come with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, which promises to give users a nice little performance boost. We also hear rumors of the Phone (4a) and (4a) Pro coming with the much faster storage option, UFS 3.1, which promises to give users an overall much faster experience.
But perhaps the most intriguing part is the company’s choice not to release a flagship model this year, as well as the rumors stating that the company is abandoning its traditional color scheme of black and white in favor of "bold new experimentation with colors like pink, blue, and even yellow." This is definitely not the traditional way in which tech giants operate.
Most tech giants lock their secrets away in a vault until they are ready to unleash the flashy press release, sending out devices to professional reviewers with strict embargos in place. However, Nothing is doing things differently by sending the devices directly into the hands of the company’s most loyal fans, trusting them to spread the word of the device before it is ever released.
Which rumored feature are you most excited to see on the Nothing Phone (4a)?
A clever move that builds real trust
I have always been a fan of the way in which Nothing interacts with its fans, as though they were part of the decision-making process. This is a welcome change of pace in an industry that can sometimes be too technical and unapproachable.
Would I sign up for this? Absolutely. While you may not consider yourself a content creator or tech reviewer, your perspective is precisely what makes these programs work. You can sign up for the Nothing Community Review Program here.
