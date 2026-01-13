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Nothing Headphone (1) with 80-hour battery life drop to best price on Amazon

The headphones also deliver good sound and have remarkable ANC. Don't miss out!

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A close-up of the Nothing Headphone (1).
       View now at Amazon  
The unique Nothing Ear (3) earbuds have plunged to their lowest price on Amazon. However, if you prefer headphones instead, you may want to check out the retailer’s deal on the Nothing Headphone (1) as well. Why? Well, let’s just say that the earbuds aren’t the only Nothing product that’s selling at its best price right now.

Yep, that’s right! The Nothing Headphone (1) are also available at their lowest-ever cost on Amazon. The retailer has slashed 20% off their price, allowing shoppers to score a set for less than $240. Given that the cans usually sell for around $300, it appears you’ll save $60 if you take advantage of this deal, which, by the way, is a limited-time one and might not stay up for grabs for long.

Nothing Headphone (1): Now 20% OFF on Amazon!

$60 off (20%)
Amazon is offering a sweet 20% discount on the Nothing Headphone (1), allowing shoppers to score a set for less than $240. The headphones deliver good sound and have remarkable ANC. Their biggest selling point is their battery life of up to 80 hours per charge. Act fast and save now before it's too late!
Buy at Amazon
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We reviewed the Nothing Headphone (1), and I believe these are a great pick if you’re looking for capable headphones that will turn heads— or at least pique the interest of every passerby. That is because, in true Nothing fashion, these don’t look like normal headphones but like a hybrid between modern and retro style, which is something that you don’t see every day.

Of course, you’d also want the headphones to offer good audio, and the Headphone (1) actually tick that box as well. Sure, they don’t deliver audiophile levels of performance, but they still offer a pleasant experience, packing well-balanced sound out of the box with clear and detailed mids and highs. In addition, they boast head-tracking and surround sound for even bigger immersion. Plus, you can tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in their Nothing X companion app.

I must admit that I’m quite surprised by their ANC. Even my colleague who wrote the initial review noted that everything gets muted with their active noise canceling turned on. On top of that, these offer up to a whopping 80 hours of non-stop playback on a single charge with ANC turned off, which is just bonkers battery life. And even with ANC on, you’ll be looking at up to 35 hours—again, incredible performance.

So, yeah! I dare to say that these are an absolute no-brainer at their current sub-$240 price. With their fancy design, good sound, great ANC, and amazing battery life, they bring a tremendous amount of value. That’s why I urge you not to hesitate and save with this deal now while you still can!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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