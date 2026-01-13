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Unique Nothing Ear (3) earbuds have plunged to their lowest price

A limited-time Amazon deal makes these wireless earbuds an easy recommendation.

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Nothing Ear (3) earbuds on a wooden table, with their charging case visible in the background.
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Want to make your commute not just more enjoyable but also one-of-a-kind? Consider a pair of Nothing earbuds. Those stand out from mainstream models — and are usually much more affordable than the AirPods Pro 3 or the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Take the Nothing Ear (3): they’re now 17% off at Amazon, which brings them to their lowest price.

Save 17% on the Nothing Ear (3)

$30 off (17%)
The Nothing Ear (3) has just plunged to its lowest price on Amazon. The deal is available on both color options, but you might want to hurry up if you want to save big. Grab a pair for 17% off before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon
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As far as I know, this is a very rare offer that has only been live once so far at the e-commerce giant. It won’t remain long now, though, as it’s a limited-time deal. Hurry up if you want to upgrade your listening in style.

With some exciting extras like Super Mic and a unique design, these wireless earbuds are a solid pick for users seeking something truly original. The Super Mic is a very nice extra, letting you speak directly into the case and ensuring others hear you clearly in very noisy environments. We’ve actually praised this feature in our Nothing Ear (3) review, so make sure to check it out for more details.

Sound quality is impressive, too. The earbuds feature a 12mm driver, delivering punchy bass, better frequency separation, and sparkling highs. Of course, they probably won’t rival flagship options, but for the casual user, they should be more than good enough.

When it comes to ANC performance, the Ear (3) doesn’t particularly shine. You can expect some humming sounds to get significantly quieter. However, mid-range and high-pitched sounds — like speech and keyboard clacking — will probably get through. On the bright side, transparency works remarkably well.

On a single charge, you can expect these earbuds to deliver quality audio for up to five and a half hours with ANC on or a total of 22 hours from the buds and the case. All of that makes the Nothing Ear (3) a solid pick for casual users. Grab a pair and save 17% at Amazon while this limited-time sale lasts.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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