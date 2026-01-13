Unique Nothing Ear (3) earbuds have plunged to their lowest price
A limited-time Amazon deal makes these wireless earbuds an easy recommendation.
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AirPods Pro 3 or the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Take the Nothing Ear (3): they’re now 17% off at Amazon, which brings them to their lowest price.Want to make your commute not just more enjoyable but also one-of-a-kind? Consider a pair of Nothing earbuds. Those stand out from mainstream models — and are usually much more affordable than the
As far as I know, this is a very rare offer that has only been live once so far at the e-commerce giant. It won’t remain long now, though, as it’s a limited-time deal. Hurry up if you want to upgrade your listening in style.
With some exciting extras like Super Mic and a unique design, these wireless earbuds are a solid pick for users seeking something truly original. The Super Mic is a very nice extra, letting you speak directly into the case and ensuring others hear you clearly in very noisy environments. We’ve actually praised this feature in our Nothing Ear (3) review, so make sure to check it out for more details.
When it comes to ANC performance, the Ear (3) doesn’t particularly shine. You can expect some humming sounds to get significantly quieter. However, mid-range and high-pitched sounds — like speech and keyboard clacking — will probably get through. On the bright side, transparency works remarkably well.
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As far as I know, this is a very rare offer that has only been live once so far at the e-commerce giant. It won’t remain long now, though, as it’s a limited-time deal. Hurry up if you want to upgrade your listening in style.
With some exciting extras like Super Mic and a unique design, these wireless earbuds are a solid pick for users seeking something truly original. The Super Mic is a very nice extra, letting you speak directly into the case and ensuring others hear you clearly in very noisy environments. We’ve actually praised this feature in our Nothing Ear (3) review, so make sure to check it out for more details.
Sound quality is impressive, too. The earbuds feature a 12mm driver, delivering punchy bass, better frequency separation, and sparkling highs. Of course, they probably won’t rival flagship options, but for the casual user, they should be more than good enough.
When it comes to ANC performance, the Ear (3) doesn’t particularly shine. You can expect some humming sounds to get significantly quieter. However, mid-range and high-pitched sounds — like speech and keyboard clacking — will probably get through. On the bright side, transparency works remarkably well.
On a single charge, you can expect these earbuds to deliver quality audio for up to five and a half hours with ANC on or a total of 22 hours from the buds and the case. All of that makes the Nothing Ear (3) a solid pick for casual users. Grab a pair and save 17% at Amazon while this limited-time sale lasts.
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