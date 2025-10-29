Snatch the Nothing Ear for 31% off with Prime before it's too late

Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Prime members can now grab the Nothing Ear with ChatGPT for a solid $50 off at Amazon.

Profile of a woman wearing the Nothing Ear earbuds.
Prime Day might have ended weeks ago, but this latest Nothing Ear promo at Amazon is bringing back the shopping event vibes. The high-quality wireless earbuds with ChatGPT are now available for just under $110. That's a huge 31% off their original price, which nearly matches their Prime Day in October discount.

Now's your chance to save 31% on the Nothing Ear

$50 off (31%)
The Nothing Ear with ChatGPT are way more affordable for Prime members right now. At the moment, the wireless earbuds are going for $50 off in both colors, making them a great pick for budget-conscious music lovers. Grab a pair and save while this promo lasts.
If you recall, the $60 price cut was Prime-exclusive during the 48-hour event, and the same goes for this deal. And while you can still save even without membership, the discount is much smaller: $30.

Sure, these buddies are nowhere near as popular as the AirPods Pro 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, but they still deliver quite a bit for their asking price. In a typical Nothing fashion, they look quite unique. More importantly, they're comfortable enough to wear for hours on end. Just a note: you might want to remove them before eating, as chewing could cause them to fall out of your ears.

In our Nothing Ear review, we've also pointed out that they handle different frequencies quite well. Vocals and higher frequencies pop out just right, and the bass is tight and punchy, adding extra depth to your tunes.

When it comes to noise cancellation quality, these bad boys aren't exactly on par with the best in class. They manage to drown out most traffic, construction, and air conditioner sounds quite well. However, the ANC sometimes needs to recalibrate when you move from one environment to the other, which may be a letdown for some users.

On the bright side, battery life is more than decent given the price. On a single charge, these bad boys will last you up to five hours per charge and as many as 24 hours with the included case. If you don't keep ANC on all the time, you can stretch out the overall playtime to about 40 hours with the case.

Will these wireless earbuds become even cheaper on the upcoming Black Friday event? Well, it's possible, but there's really no way to guarantee that. So, if you don't want to wait (and have a Prime membership), now's a perfectly good time to save on a pair at Amazon.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
