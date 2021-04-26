Upcoming 5G Nokia smartphone might pack 108MP camera, new Qualcomm chipset

Nokia
isn't done with the big launches this year, but it will take some time until the next wave of smartphones will be unveiled. The Finnish company introduced six new devices
in the first half of 2021 but kept what's best for the second half.
Previous rumors suggested that a Nokia 8.3 5G
successor is already in the works, but not much was known about the device. Luckily, the folks at NPU
have learned a bit more about the upcoming device, and we're excited to tell you all about it.
Although it won't be tagged as a flagship, the Nokia 8
.3 5G
successor is expected to pack an amazing 108-megapixel main camera with Zeiss optics and OZO audio technology. On the inside, the smartphone will include an all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G processor, a major upgrade over the current Snapdragon 765G
chipset.
The rest of the phone's rumored specs are no less impressive: a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 6,000 mAh battery (possibly with 22W fast charging). The name of the phone remains a mystery since HMD recently switched to a new naming scheme for its smartphones, but there's a high chance the phone will be launched on the market as Nokia X50.
As far as the unveiling goes, an official announcement for Nokia X50 is expected in the second half of 2021, probably in Q3. With IFA still on track for an early September debut, we'll likely see new Nokia smartphones
introduced in about five months from now.