Verizon-exclusive Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G UW spotted with the Snapdragon 765G chipset

A Verizon-exclusive version of the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G has seemingly been spotted on Geekbench



The phone, which will likely be called Galaxy A51s 5G UW, carries the model number SM-A516V and it had previously popped up on the Wi-Fi Alliance and NFC Forum as well.



This particular model will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, which has an integrated 5G modem and supports both mmWave and sub6 technologies. This would allow it to be compatible with Verizon, which is betting heavily on the Ultra-Wideband mmWave 5G network.



Per the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy A51s 5G UW will come with 6GB of RAM and it will run Android 10. As for the scores, it managed 624 and 1924 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.







According to the Wi-Fi Alliance entry, the handset will support dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.



Last month, it was also reported that the Verizon exclusive Galaxy A71s 5G UW is on the way and it is also tipped to come with the same silicon. The differentiating elements between the two will likely be screen size and rear camera specs.



Galaxy A51s 5G UW will likely be announced soon



Except for the chipset, the Galaxy A51s 5G UW will probably be similar to the Galaxy A51 5G , which means we are looking at a 6.5 inches AMOLED panel, 128GB of storage, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, a 32MP selfie snapper, an under-display fingerprint reader, and a 4500mAh battery.



The Galaxy A51 5G costs $500 so expect the upcoming version to be priced a little higher.