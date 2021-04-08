Nokia's biggest phone launch introduces 6 new phones, built to last

Prices: Starting at 75 EUR for Nokia C10, 89 EUR for Nokia C20

Availability and release dates: TBA, starting June for Nokia C10, April for Nokia C20

Nokia G10 and Nokia G20

Prices: Starting at 139 EUR for Nokia G10, 159 EUR for Nokia G20

Availability and release dates: TBA, starting April for Nokia G10, May for Nokia G20

Nokia X10 and Nokia X20

Price: Starting at 309 EUR for Nokia X10, 349 EUR for Nokia X20

Availability and release dates: TBA, starting June for Nokia X10, May for Nokia X20



With these two, Nokia promises 3 years of Android updates, meaning up to Android 14. The X10 and X20 also come with 3 years of security updates and a 3-year warranty, making them the company's most futureproof smartphones to date.



The Nokia X10 has a 48-megapixel main camera, while the X20 has a 64-megapixel one. Both additionally sport a 5MP ultra wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It's noteworthy that the Nokia X series' cameras use ZEISS optics, plus the X20's front camera is a 32-megapixel one, suggesting good selfies.







The phones' displays are 6.67 inches, Full HD+, and house the punch hole front camera at the top. Both phones also share the same battery capacity – 4470 mAh.



Keeping up with the trends, good or bad, the Nokia X smartphones won't come with a charger in the EU, but Nokia says to be adding value back by including a 100% compostable phone case in the box. Despite not having a charging brick, the phones will still come with a charging cable, though.



