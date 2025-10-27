You didn't play this game enough, so a whole studio is now being shut down
Boss Fight studio, responsible for the Squid Game: Unleashed mobile title, is over.
Netflix has quietly shut down Boss Fight Entertainment, the Texas-based studio behind the mobile title Squid Game: Unleashed. The game had its moment in the spotlight, but it apparently never quite reached the breakout success Netflix was hoping for.
The move signals a shift in how Netflix wants to handle gaming going forward. The company could now focus on party, narrative, kids, and mainstream titles – games that fit more naturally with its massive content library, a Reuters report reads.
Despite the studio shutdown, Squid Game: Unleashed and Netflix Stories will stay live on the platform for now.
Netflix seems to be tightening its grip on what kind of games it wants to make – and who gets to make them. The real test, of course, will be time itself: can they make us smile? Laugh? Cry?
The closure was confirmed by co-founder and former CEO David Rippy, who said the team had "made many games to be proud of" and thanked Netflix for the opportunity. Founded in 2013 and acquired by Netflix in 2022, Boss Fight was part of the streamer's bigger push into gaming, a space it hoped would help diversify revenue beyond shows and subscriptions.
A shift ahead
Hi everyone – well, word has gotten around quickly about Boss Fight's closure. Thanks, everyone who reached out today. Rough news, for sure, but I'm very grateful for the time we had at Netflix. We worked with some awesome people and made many games that I'm very proud of, including Squid Game Unleased which hit #1 in 26 countries. You'll see lots of Boss Fighters with similar posts. Please consider them if you have any open roles – they are outstanding people and true professionals through-and-through. As for Bill, Scott and me – we're going to take a little breather before tackling whatever is next. Love to hear from you if there's anything interesting going on, workwise or otherwise.
The timing of it all is interesting, too: Netflix Co-CEO Greg Peters recently praised Squid Game: Unleashed during the company's earnings call, calling it a model for the kind of story-driven games Netflix plans to make in-house.
Getting too picky?
